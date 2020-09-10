Rowell's Words: Grandparents Day

The first Sunday in September after Labor Day is Grandparents Day.
I know that most of these events were created by Hallmark and florists, but I’m buying into this one since it means I’m the recipient for a change. Call if selfish if you wish but it took me years to achieve this honor and I’m milking it for all it‘s worth.
Grandparents are special people. They are the ones that raised the people that raised you. I was fortunate to enjoy my maternal grandparents for many years into my adulthood. I can now, after their passing, fully appreciate their presence and impact on my life.
We used to sit on their front porch after dinner and they would regale me with their early years and life together.
I only wish I could recall these conversations now that I’m truly interested. I acted interested then but, as a hormone filled teenager, I was distracted by a little blond girl a few houses down.
She would walk past often between her house and her dads’ grocery store. I have long forgotten her name but she wore the tightest cut-off jeans this poor country boy had ever seen. I now wish I used my ears better during those precious times instead of my eyes.
I was raised by my paternal grandmother after losing my mother at a young age. Wonderful woman, but having skipped a generation there were 53 years between our ages. Now fifty-three years is not a lot if you are a rock or a tree; but, that gap between humans often leaves little in common expect a blood line.
She did all the right things. She was a great cook so I ate well. She kept me in clean clothes and made sure I got a good bath periodically. Any dirt in the interim was easily erased with her spit and apron. She knew how to be a mother having raised two sons, so she was not a rookie.
We didn’t go through the learning curve as new mothers do, but straight to “I know what’s best for you” level. In addition to the physical needs, she was well qualified in conveying her spiritual beliefs and was not shy in imparting them on me.
Grandma was not just a Christian but a staunch Methodist that believed Moses came off the mountain with the Ten Commandments in one hand and The King James Bible in the other. There was no conversation about religion in our house.
A conversation involves the exchanging of ideas; whereas, in our house it was her talking and me listening. I now, belatedly, realize how fortunate I was to have her and know that I’m a better person for it.
But enough about them, let’s talk about us. We are now grandparents. Since ours are gone we must give the same love we were given. I have five grands of my own and deeply love each. They have turned out to be fine young adults because of their parents and, hopefully, just a bit of me.
We may have not have shown the love and appreciation that ours were owed, but we can play it forward to our grandchildren. That’s the way it works.
Happy Grandparents Day to you all, and also to that little blond girl of years past. She’s got to be a grandmother now too.
God bless and have a great day.