Saturday is always special; but, this one coming is a little extra as it’s also Independence Day. Do you know what day of the week it was on July 4, 1776? Make a guess and I’ll give the answer later.
For the record, Jefferson wrote the first draft of the Declaration of Independence in June, and the actual signing wasn’t until about a month later. July 4th was the day the final wording was approved by the Continental Congress. This was when it was made public and circulated. But enough with the history lesson.
Our forefathers were thoughtful enough to do it this time of year so we could enjoy the outdoors celebrating. Some will head to the beach, or local lake, or just a quiet cook-out at home. The countless patriotic parades this year may be cancelled given epidemic restrictions.
The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council said that 150 million hot dogs will be consumed over the weekend. They claim, if laid end to end, they would stretch from Los Angeles to Washington, DC five times. Let’s see if a hot dog is 5” long, oh never mind. I’ll take their word for it. The Beer Institute makes similar claims.
Speaking of beverages, I’m reminded of my first memorable Independence Day. I was in my early teens and spend the day with my twin cousins. They had gotten their hands on some local moonshine and mixed a concoction with pineapple juice. It was a day to remember, as July 5th was a day to forget. I think the pineapple juice went bad in the heat. I haven’t liked it since.
The other monumental day was July 4, 1985. We lived in the Atlanta area and had tickets that night for the Braves-Mets baseball game. There was always a big crowd on that date for the game and great fireworks display afterwards. We had great seats and took another couple from work.
The game was delayed due to rain and had several hours of rain delays during the game. The lead changed hands constantly and went into extra innings. We were drowned rats by this time and the night air was cooler. About 11 p.m. we decided to leave as our friend’s wife had to work the next day and didn’t really like baseball anyhow. She was miserable and we didn’t put up much argument as the Mets had taken an extra inning lead.
We woke the next morning to discover the Braves had responded with two runs of their own in the bottom half of that inning. The game finished at 4 a.m. after 19 innings. It took six hours and ten minutes for the Mets to win by 16-13. Multiple records were set that night.
A fitting climax to the night (and morning) was the club management’s decision to set off the fireworks as planned. The Atlanta sky lit up with the noise and display at around 4:15 a.m. The area residents called the police terrified that the city was under attack. One of the players commented that it was the first time he had picked up the morning paper on his way in and not come out to get it.
For the record, July 4, 1776 fell on a Thursday. Maybe you can use the trivia to win a drink or two off your friends. Just don’t order anything with pineapple juice in it. Happy Birthday America. God bless and have a great day.