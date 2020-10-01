Rowell's Words: It Pays to Advertise

I recently stopped for gas.
I’ve gotten past not paying 29.9¢ per gallon and good with “computerized” pumps that accept credit cards and thought I was up to speed. On this day I was surprised when I heard a voice talking to me. I looked around to find it was the pump.
The screen was showing a commercial. I deal with that on TV at home where an hour and a half movie takes three hours to view; but, I am now subjected to an ad while pumping gas? Is there no escape?
Advertising can be as old as civilization itself. I’m sure it was verbal and by merchants touting their wares. Anyone traveling abroad can relate to street vendors. I bet they were just as persistent then as today.
The first TV commercial was for a Bulova watch and aired at the start of a Brooklyn Dodger baseball game on July 1, 1941. It was a 30 second ad and cost Bulova $9. That 30 second spot in the 2020 Super Bowl cost $5.6 million. That kind of money could have bought the entire National League in 1941.
1941 was a bit early for me but I remember some early ones in my lifetime. In the1960’s Amana paid golf pros $25 for wearing their logo cap in a tournament. Traveling through the south during that time you would see barns with “Visit Rock City” painted on the side.
This attraction in Chattanooga painted barns free if farmers would allow their ad to be included. This worked better and cheaper than billboards along the highway. The farmers even got a free paint job out of it too. As a point of interest, you can see seven states from the top of Rock City.
There was a time sport stadiums had names like Kezar Stadium, Comiskey Park, and Shribe Park. Their teams are now playing in Levi Stadium, Guaranteed Rate Stadium and Citizens Bank Park. Free agency made it hard to follow the players; now, you can’t even follow the ball parks.
The Atlanta Braves moved into their new stadium, Sun Trust Park, in 2017. That lasted two years until Sun Trust Bank and BB&T merged and became Truist. Want to guest how long that will last?
Speaking of banks, my first account was at the First National Bank, which was logical as it was the first in town and a member of FDIC.
I recently came across a branch of The Fifth Third Bank. This was so weird I had to investigate. It seems that there was a merger between the Fifth National Bank and the Third National Bank. Why not call it the Eighth National Bank?
Look at NASCAR. The cars and their driver’s overalls look like the yellow pages in a 1980’s phone book. Don’t they realize they could go a lot faster without all those decals on their cars? They are not dumb though. What’s a few mph slower when there is an extra million or so in the bank account!
Advertising is all about name recognition. A company has reached the pinnacle when their name is synonymous with their product. People say “Coke” when they really mean a soft drink, and “Kleenex” has come to mean any tissue, as well as “Scotch Tape”, “Q-tips”, and the list goes on.
I guess I am just as guilty. I strive to make my “product” appealing so you will continue to purchase upcoming editions of our paper. God bless and have a great day.