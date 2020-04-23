I got up in the night recently, which is not uncommon, and noticed how many lights were glowing. There must have been 20 that were shining. There were several LED clocks, phone and device chargers, router, appliances, etc. There was also a full moon and it looked like my own mini “Times Square”.
It caused me to reflect, pardon the pun, on how much we depend on lights. Light has to rank right up there with air and water. Don’t take my word for it. The third and fourth verse of the Bible basically says that God made light and it was good.
The word “Light” is a very interesting and diverse in its self. Webster’s Dictionary, yes, I still have one, lists 26 definitions as a noun and 21 as an adjective. This is in addition to countless other variables such as lightness, lighter, lightly, etc. It takes a page and a half of two columns each to cover it all.
I remember when we got electricity down our road. Our house was wired with a light in the ceiling, switch on the wall and one outlet per room. We had no appliances so we only used it for light. My Grandma never used the term “electricity” or “power”. It was the “Light” Company and the “Light” Bill.
It was a vast improvement over the old kerosene lamps. It would light up the whole house. It was well worth the $4 or $5 we had to pay each month. I still have a couple of old lamps for emergency.
My wife hates them and is afraid of them. She said every old western movie she saw had a fight scene and someone would knock over the lamp and start a fire. I tell her we are good as long as we don’t get into fisticuffs.
I remember as a kid we could always tell when our car dealer got in the new models each year. They would have two big searchlights that would dance across the sky for miles. We lived about ten miles out in the country and had our own version of the Aurora Borealis.
Imagine what our roads and streets would be like today without traffic lights. If you been abroad you already know. They have very few and ignore those. Anyway, we are supposed to follow the red, yellow, and green signal lights at all intersections. There is also a blue light that causes panic when seen in your rear view mirror.
We see it song. Remember the hit tune “You light up my life”. It was the Grammy Record of the Year in 1977 by Debbie Boone. Glenn Miller’s “Moonlight Serenade” was a favorite of Dad’s generation. True, moonlight is actually reflected sunlight, but how romantic is falling in love by the light of the Sun?
My favorite was “Harbor Lights” by The Platters” in the early 1960’s. It was in my prime and a great song for a slow dance. You could really polish your belt buckle with that one.
I have barely touched on such a vast subject, but space is limited. I do hope I have cast a little light on it, pun intended. God bless and have a great day.