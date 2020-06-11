Yesterday, June 10th, was a special day for me.
It was exactly 57 years ago that I began a career in the telephone industry. I started as a “Lineman for the county”, and later retired behind a desk shuffling paper.
I found years of gainful employment, a comfortable retirement, and a loving wife to share it with. We are a story in itself. She was an accountant and I was an engineer. That is like putting an Arab and an Israeli together. It did have a happy ending however.
My career went from magneto to cellular, and analog to digital. If you are unfamiliar with magneto service think of Oliver and Lisa on “Green Acres”. A couple of my highlights include, being a part of converting the last magneto service in Virginia to dial. I also witnessed a friend design and implement the nation’s first 9-1-1 service in 1968.
I have become friends with John White, a fellow retiree, who spent his years with telephony in this area. In comparing notes, we found that we went through the same experiences only in different places.
We saw, and maintained, miles of rural distribution and open iron wire serving multi-party lines. You could get any color phone you wanted as long as it was black. It had a rotary dial and later replaced with a touch tone pad. Only the word “dial” has survived in today’s technology.
I also discovered that service was initially proved here by a family owned company in Elizabeth City. After the owner passed away, their heirs sold it to Norfolk & Carolina Tel. Co. As technology changed so did companies. Norfolk & Carolina eventually merged with Carolina Tel. & Tel, which later became United Telcom. This was followed by Sprint, Embarq, and present day Centurylink.
The building on West Grubbs St. was built for the dial conversion and has seen additions to accommodate growth. Prior to converting to dial, there was a switchboard and operators located either above, or beside what is now Woodard’s Drugs. This was probably in the late 1920’s or the early 1930’s. The need for operators was then reduced to only handling information and connecting long distance calls.
At some point this service was consolidated with other locations. It also saw further reduction with ANI and EAS. Automatic Number Identification eliminated the need for employee involvement in long distance calls.
Extended Area Service broadened the number of telephones you could call toll free. Previously, you were charged per minute for places as nearby as Edenton or Elizabeth City. At implementation it was the largest EAS service area in the nation. It extended from Merry Hill in Bertie County to Point Harbor on the Currituck Sound.
Today’s generation has phones that are both smarter and mobile. They, however, will never enjoy the pleasure of checking for a dime in the coin return slot of a pay station, or the pain of multi-party service You also waited to call Grandma until the rates when down after 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Speaking of Grandma, mine was funny when we got our first telephone. She liked being able to talk to neighbors from home. However, she always talked louder when my uncle called since he was all the way up there in Richmond.
I don’t have a smart phone as I am not important enough to be reachable 24/7. Call me at home. If I’m not there, leave a message and I’ll call you back. How’s that for an “App”. God bless and have a great day.