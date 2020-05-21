Rowell's Words: Memorial Day 2020

William Rowell Memorial Day is Monday, May 25th this year. It is the unofficial start of summer though it isn’t official until the Summer Solace on June 20th. More importantly, Memorial Day is to remember those that have served in our military and are no longer with us. This includes both those that have since passed and, especially, those that made the ultimate sacrifice. Hertford and Perquimans County residents have every reason to remember our deceased veterans. There is a monument on the courthouse lawn honoring their memory. It is engraved with the following header, “The Willingness to Sacrifice Is the Prelude To Freedom”. Following is a tribute, too lengthy to include here, but well worth your time to stop and read. Surrounding this shrine is a patio of bricks with individual names of some so honored. I am sure each area cemetery has its share of veterans. I do know that the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church’s cemetery on Church Street is the final resting place of 31 such heroes. Two are known to have made the supreme sacrifice: Benjamin F. Skinner and Thomas D. Jones in the American Civil War. Additionally, there is a plaque to Lt. Col. William Crawford. He was killed in the Battle of Manila in 1945, and buried there. Fortunately most survived their combat to return here to a productive life. They represented all branches of service and theaters of combat in the Civil War, both World Wars I & II, and Korea. The names are like a roll call of familiar families to us all; for example, Crawford, Nixon, Hardcastle, Griffin, Oakley, Fulford, Edwards, Koch, Lane, Umstead, etc. I apologize for any I’ve missed and not aware of. I recently read that coins on a headstone in a cemetery have special meaning. A penny says you paid your respect. A nickel means you were in boot camp together. A dime means you served together and a quarter is if you were with them when they were killed. On a personal level, my father’s best friend and first cousin was Charlie B. Turner. They were inseparable growing up and joined the army together in 1941. They entered combat on Omaha Beach June 6, 1944. Daddy came home to us a year later. Charlie lost his life that day. He epitomized the nearly million and a half men and women that sacrificed fifty or more of the best years of their life to preserve freedom for all. Charlie was deprived of a life time of events we enjoy and take for granted. He never knew the love of a wife; nor the joy of children and grandchildren. He never saw a TV set, watched a home movie, owned a home, sat in air conditioning, or grilled outside with family like many will do this weekend. Let us never forget the commitment of all veterans and the sacrifice of a few. I close with a poem Charlie’s mother wrote for our local paper in 1944. MY SON AND MY SAVIOUR My son slept in a foxhole And I in my cozy bed. A helmet of steel as his pillow. While soft down cradled my head. My son and Christ, my Saviour Both willing to die for me. My son died on a battlefield, My Saviour on a tree. That I may always be loyal To thy son who died for me. -Mrs. E. B. Turner There is nothing I can add to that. God bless and have a great day. Staff writer Miles Layton can be reached at mlayton@ncweeklies.com
