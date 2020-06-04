Rowell's Words: Mid Year Review

Well, it’s finally June and we are nearing the mid-point of the year 2020 AD. All I can say is “good riddance”.
You should never wish your life away; but, I look forward to seeing this one end.
I wrote a column last December that started out with “As the optometrist said, we should all look forward to 2020.” Boy, did I swing and miss on that one. Please accept my apology.
I obviously was comparing the coming year to 20-20 eyesight, which is a good thing. A reference to “Mad Dog 20-20” would have been more appropriate. This Mogen David fortified wine, popular among the “Brown Baggers”, is very deceiving. It is appealing and inexpensive, but earns the nickname for a surprising and vicious bite that backs up its bark.
My wife and I have had a lifetime of bad experiences crammed into a five month period. We have tragically lost a dear family member, spent more time at hospitals and doctor’s offices than in church, sacrificed personal contact with others, and had to scrimp on everyday items we took for granted.
I’ve seen more of Charles Woodard this year that I have since moving here. Now Charles is a wonderful person, but cut me some slack. We now have more bottles in the medicine cabinet than I have behind my bar!
As I write this I’m keeping an eye on the time. I have to leave soon to go to Vidant in Greenville for another doctor’s appointment. It will also be back to there in two days for my wife. I tried to get them on the same day; but, you know the chance of that happening. I think our factory warranty must have expired at the end of last year.
Maybe COVID-19 means it’s our turn. Our generation has been the most fortunate to date. Looking back, it started with whatever caused the dinosaur’s extinction, then the great flood in Noah’s time. We read about the bubonic plague in Europe, and then the 1918 influenza. We can even include the 1930’s depression.
I may have missed a few, but you get the picture. It is the locust cycle effect. We go merrily along and then every few years we run into a brick wall. It is unexpected and we are not prepared for it. Looking ahead, let’s hope there will be better days. We have always survived, and we always will, with God’s help.
I am too young for any of these earlier calamities, even the depression. I asked my dad once about it and he said they were lucky. They lived on a farm, had chickens for eggs, cows for milk, gardens for vegetables, and a smoke house full of meat. He said the only thing they didn’t have was money. Daddy then grinned and said “Well, we didn’t have any money to begin with so it didn’t matter”. Others were not as fortunate.
There are still months ahead in 2020. We will see the end of the pandemic, I pray. This is unknown, what is known is that we will either re-elect the 45th President of the United States or will elect the 46th.
I have a lot I could say about that; but, I don’t share my views on politics. My good friend, Claude Milot, and I have an unspoken agreement. I don’t do politics and he doesn’t venture into mindless attempts at southern humor. God bless and have a great day.