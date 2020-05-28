We’ve all heard of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, also one for the modern world; and then, you have the seven natural wonders of the world.
I have only seen two of the 21 and only one in the United States made these listings.
With due thought, I have decided to create my own seven wonders. They are not the greatest places I have seen but memorable for some strange reason. They are all in the eastern United States and in no particular order.
Mile Marker “0” in Key West, FL, is the southernmost point in the continental US. The dry land buoy is 2,369 miles from Fort Kent, ME and 90 miles from Cuba. It is a Kodak moment and gains in significance after visiting the bars on Duval Street.
Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, MI, proclaims itself to be the “World’s Largest Christmas Store”. I won’t argue as the building covers 320,000 square feet, which is between seven and eight acres of retail space. If you love Christmas, this is your heaven. Bring your credit card.
The Lone Red Seat can be found in the right field bleachers in Boston’s Fenway Park. The stadium has 37,730 green seats and one red one. It marks the landing spot of Ted William’s 502 foot home run in 1946. It was the longest homer hit in Fenway.
The Boll Weevil Statue in Enterprise, AL, is the only monument to an insect in the world. They only raised cotton there until a visit from these beetles taught the farmers a lesson in crop diversification. It was a tough lesson, but, locals showed appreciation with the statue in the middle of town.
The grave of “Stonewall” Jackson’s arm is in the Jones family cemetery west of Fredericksburg, VA. It was amputated in a field hospital after he was accidently shot on the Chancellorsville battlefield. His arm was rescued from the pile of body parts by a soldier and buried, with honors, in the nearby cemetery. To view the rest of him you have to travel about 100 miles west to Lexington, VA.
Babyland General Hospital in Cleveland, GA, is the birthplace of the “Cabbage Patch” babies. Notice that I did not say dolls. They also have nurses and not clerks or employees. They will quickly tell you that their babies are people and people cannot be bought. You may, however, fill out an application for adoption of them. Did I mention that the babies come with a birth certificate?
Pilot Mountain is off US Highway 52 about halfway between Winston-Salem and Mt. Airy. This is the rolling Piedmont foothills of North Carolina and in the middle is this 2,000 foot mountain. It looks like God had an arm full of mountains heading for the Blue Ridge and one fell out. The rocky outcrop at the top makes it more noticeable. It has to be seen to appreciate.
You will recall that Mt. Airy is the home of Andy Griffith and nearby town of Pilot Mountain is the inspiration of the neighboring town, Mount Pilot, on “Mayberry RFD”.
This is not necessarily a recommendation of my seven since most fall in the “been there, done that” category. It’s just the result of a bored mind on a rainy day. Think about your own list. Good way to kill and hour or so. God bless and have a great day.