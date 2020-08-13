Rowell's Words: On the Port Side

Today, August 13th is International Lefthanders Day. If you know one, give them a big “thumbs up”, with your left hand of course. By chance, if you don’t know one then give it to the first ten people you meet. We are told they represent 10% of the world’s population; so, odds are good you will get one.
Often called “southpaws”, the term comes to us from baseball. Since games were originally played in the afternoon, home plate was placed in the west so that the batters would not be blinded by the sun. This arrangement had port side hurlers delivering the pitch from the south. Thus, they earned the moniker “southpaw”. This was not meant as a compliment as they were rare and more difficult to adjust to for the hitters.
Historically, being left handed has been frowned upon. It was not long ago that mothers would make a concentrated effort to change a child that showed left handed tendencies. They would take objects out of the left hand and put them in their right. I am old enough to remember that. Don’t know if I was re-trained or not; and, there is no one left to ask. I will say this; they certainly have to make a lot of adjustments living in a right handed world.
I have found that the word comes from the Old English word “Lyft”, which means weak. The word “Sinister” comes from a Greek word simply meaning “On the left side”. This leads me to wonder if being a “lefty” in New England during the Salem Witch Trials could be a bad thing for women.
There were some southpaw pitchers I faced during my baseball days that were definelty evil. For some reason, they had natural motion on the ball that I never saw from a right hander. Some old timers claimed it was impossible for one to throw a straight ball. They could make a baseball do anything short of singing a chorus of Ava Maria on its way to the plate.
On the positive side, they are good people and not witches and warlocks. Some studies show they have, on average, a higher IQ than their counterpart. Others claim there is less than one IQ point difference. Let’s just say we are all equal and leave it at that. There may be less of them but quality could make up the difference.
Some of history’s greatest contributors in all fields have been lefties. Among them were Aristotle, Leonardo da Vinci, Albert Einstein, Marie Curie, Henry Ford, Helen Keller, and Alexander the Great. What would the world’s music have been without the likes of Mozart, Beethoven, Jimi Hendrix, and Paul McCarthy? Speaking of the Beatles, did you know half of the “Fab Four” were Left handed?
To date, 8 of the 44 men that have served as President of the United States were left handed. That’s 18%, or nearly double the average. The sports world is full of hall of famers, starting with the immortal Babe Ruth; but, I have talked enough about sports so I won’t elaborate.
I’ll bet you also didn’t know that all polar bears are southpaws. I also learned that bats always turn left when they exit a cave? Don’t know why; but, it’s interesting what you can stumble across when you do research. God bless and have a great day.