How many times have you said “One day I’m going to.....”? Well neighbor, that day could well be now. We are all limited to activities given the restrictions caused by the virus epidemic.
There are some that believe we are overreacting. That could be; but, I choose to error on the side of caution. I would rather be a believer and be wrong than be a non-believer and be right. I’ve been wrong so many times that it doesn’t hurt anymore. I once even voted for Barry Goldwater in a presidential election.
For the first time in our lives we are experiencing a major crisis. We have had it good to this point. It is not new by any means however. Our ancestors survived the Bubonic Plague in the 14th Century, the Spanish Flu in the early 20th Century to name the most deadly. Some of our parents survived the stock market crash of 1929 and the great depression of the 1930’s. Now it’s our turn.
We can show fortitude and make something positive out of our situation. Don’t idly sit with a “woe is me” attitude. Call that friend or far away relative that you only see at funerals. Chances are very good they are home now.
Clean out your closets for taking to a charity later. You must have things you no longer use or need. You may even find an old fashioned board game that you forgot about. How long since you and the family played Monopoly or Scrabble?
Go through old photographs and write the names and places on the back for future generations. You will even enjoy reliving old memories. You can read that novel you been procrastinating about for years.
Keep a diary of the ordeal. It will make interesting reading in years to come. Once you get the writing bug, then start your autobiography. It’s been said you should write about what you know. Who is more qualified to write about you than you?
The weather should be getting decent by now, so get outside. The fresh air will do you good and so will weeding out the flower beds and trimming the bushes. We have been inside during the winter and our muscles need loosing up just as our mind.
Hey, here’s a thought, sit down with spouse and kids and have a chat. Just because you live under the same roof doesn’t mean you automatically know what’s going on in their life.
The kiddos are not in school; but, it doesn’t mean they can’t continue to learn. Do they know how to sew on a button, wash or dry clothes, run the vacuum, make up a bed, balance the checkbook, or even write a check? There is more to an education than reading, writing, and arithmetic.
We are fortunate to live in the electronic era. I have been critical of the internet and cell phones at times; but they can be a real asset, especially now. They can free us from complete isolation. It can keep us in contact with family and friends, plus provide information and entertainment without exposure to the COVID-19 virus
This is an advantage that our ancestors didn’t have. They were completely shut out from the world. This brings to mind those in assisted living centers. Some are without family and will still be in isolation after ours has ended. Call the staff and ask what you can do to brighten someone’s day.
Hang tough and be smart my friends; this too shall pass. God bless and have a great day.