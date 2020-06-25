Rowell's Words: Parable of the Pump

As a youngster one of my jobs was to keep a full bucket of water on the kitchen counter. Our home did not have running water until the late 1950’s, and our source was a pump under the mulberry tree about a stone’s throw from the kitchen door.
There are many things you can do without. However, you cannot do without water. Bread may be the staff of life, but water is life itself. You will die without water in a short period of time.
Our source of this essential for many years was that pitcher pump. It got its name because it somewhat resembled a pitcher. It had a spout on one side of its round body, and a handle on the other. It also rendered cool water just as a glass pitcher would.
It was attached to a pipe that went down as far as necessary to hit the water table. Inside was a rod attached to the handle and a valve at the other end. When the handle is pumped a vacuum is created drawing water up and out the spout.
The valve was a metal disk covered with rubber, or hard leather that created the necessary seal. Over time this covering would harden and shrink losing its seal. To work, water would have to be poured down the top while pumping the handle. This recreated the seal and water flowed. A quart sized jar was kept filled with water near the pump to make it work. This was called “priming the pump”.
I tell you all this for two reasons. First, you have to appreciate the fact that today you just turn a knob and you have instant water. Turn the other knob and, if by magic, you get hot water. Secondly, the old outside pump taught me a valuable lesson that I will never forget.
To get something out, you first have to put something in. I was told early that just as soon as water started flowing, you must refill the jar for the next person that followed. Don’t procrastinate. Once I decided to refill last and then forgot.
As my luck would have it, Daddy came later for some water and there was none for priming. I was sent, with the empty jar, across a field about a quarter of mile to the neighbors for water. I never made that mistake again.
We are all guilty of putting off the unpleasant. It was sometimes tempting to take the easy route drinking lukewarm water from the jar. But, patience rewards with a cold refreshing drink when you do it the right way.
I need to cut the grass but I want to play golf. I play first and have a bad round as I’m feeling guilty. Instead, I mow first and then play. I may not break the course record but I go with a clear conscience and come home to a neat yard.
As a student, did you ever put off weekend homework until late Sunday night? Did you ever have an essay that was assigned three weeks ago and now you are burning the midnight oil the night before its due? I won’t embarrass anyone by asking for a show of hands
There is an old proverb that says “all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy”. I agree, but here’s a new ending for you “but first Jack needs to refill the jar”.
God bless and have a great day.