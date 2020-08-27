Rowell's Words: Play Nice

Were you ever told to “play nice” as a kid? I’ll bet everyone will, or should, confess to that. It was what mother’s said when you went out the back door, or if you and a playmate started bickering.
It was part of the standard package given them at delivery of their first child.
I was an only child and the closest playmate was miles away; therefore, most of my time was spent with imaginary friends. This did not exempt me from the message however.
So what if I took advantage of Lefty, Black Bart, Louie, or Curley. That’s why I invented them.
I needed someone to hit the homerun off of, knockdown in the fist fight, or shoot with my cap pistol.
This carried over somewhat when I did have real playmates; and, I was not alone. There was sneaking a quick peek if “it” when playing hide and seek, or inching your shooting hand over the line in marbles.
A favorite was to hide a piece of a gig saw puzzle so that you were guaranteed the privilege of placing the last piece.
These were harmless little things that we did in our formative years. The Bible speaks of this in I Corinthians with “When I was a child, I spoke as a child; I understood as a child, I thought as a child, but when I became a man, I put away childish things”.
Alexander Pope had another thought on the subject in the 1700’s when he wrote, “Just as the twig is bent, the tree’s inclined”. There is that temptation to not completely put away childish things. Students have been known to cheat on tests.
Adults have been known to misrepresent themselves on resumes: and, who can truthfully say they have been completely honest in reporting income and deductions on their tax returns?
There has been cheating in sports since the first caveman whacked a rock with a stick.
Sign stealing has been an accepted part of baseball forever.
In any sport, players and coaches are on the alert for any opponent’s trends that will tip off what they are going to do.
All well and good, but it has now evolved into electronic spying. The jury is still out on that one.
Ethics are out the window when it comes to anything that gains an advantage. We see it in business and politics as well. In fairness, most businesses are on the up and up, but you always need to read the fine print.
Now politics are a different animal, especially in this, an election year!
We have always had the “chicken or the egg” and the “heredity or environment” arguments.
We now can add the “bent twig or the childish things” argument to the list.
I’ll let you decide, but leave you with the following story about growing up.
When the circus came to town Leroy, the village idiot, asked for a job.
The manager hired him and told him to go clean out the lion’s cage.
When Leroy balked the manager assured him there was no danger by saying “That lion was raised on a bottle”.
Our so called “Idiot” replied “So was I, but I am eating meat now”.
God bless and have a great day.