Rowell's Words: Remembering Tom

I am blessed in many ways. There are too many to list; but I’ll just stick with the relevant two.
The Perquimans Weekly has, to now, given me a free platform to express my thoughts and opinion as I am inclined. I have also been privileged to know a very special friend. I will now push the envelope on the first to tell you about the second.
I lost a special friend with the passing of Tom Koelzer on November 1st. Our friendship is not measured in time as we only had 12 years together, but in quality. It was not from a common background. He was a northerner from Michigan; and, I a southern from Virginia. We recognized, and respected, our differences but concentrated on our friendship.
Tom was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer several years ago and fought it valiantly with support from his wonderful wife, Shannon Terry. His last effort was participating in an experimental procedure at Bethesda. It did not work; but, maybe Tom’s participation will contribute to something later helping others. That’s the man I knew and loved like a brother.
Tom was a “giver” and not a taker”. He followed me as President of the men’s golf association at Albemarle Plantation. He was a key in our annual Biggs Golf Classic, and chair of the season kick-off “Chili Dawg Tournament” that raised money for Open Door. I will miss the annual January Oyster Roast at his house and countless other times together.
He was the also the first recipient of the annual Atkinson Trophy that honors the golfer best portraying the “Nine core values of golf”; Honesty, Integrity, Sportsmanship, Respect, Confidence, Responsibility, Perseverance, Courtesy, and Judgment. I was honored to nominate him for this deserving award.
Only once do I think he violated these values and that was when we played in a pro-am event in 2019. It was a “shoot out” with two man teams comprised of a golf pro and an amateur. A team was eliminated on each hole played.
Next to the last hole there was Tom’s team, my team, and a third. Later, we both confessed to almost wishing bad luck on the third. Sure enough they were eliminated and it came down to our two on the last hole for the championship.
There was no pressure on the last hole. At that point we both knew the outcome would be good. My putt went in and his slipped past. As expected, we both walked off with mixed emotions.
Friends are a blessing from God and should be cherished. They have to be God given because there is no other rhyme or reason for their selection.
I can think of no one that got up in the morning and said to themselves “Today, I’m going out to find a best friend”, and it worked. They will appear at the appropriate time.
I hope you have, or had, a Tom Koelzer in your life. If so, you know what I’m talking about. They are a treasure. Recognize their importance to you and appreciate their value.
He is now without pain and playing on that heavenly course where there are no penalty areas and three putts are unheard of. I know at some point he will meet me at the gate with clubs on his shoulder and a cooler in his hand. I look forward to that day, just don’t make a tee time anytime soon Tom.
Thanks for listening.
God bless and have a great day.