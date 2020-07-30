As a youngster, the highlight of my week was a Saturday afternoon at the movies. Saturday was a traditional day of shopping in town, and Daddy would give me a quarter and drop me off. That got me in and enough left for candy or pop corn.
It could be a full afternoon. First there was the preview of coming attractions, then a cartoon, and the weekly chapter of the current serial. All this before the feature film.
The serial was a weekly showing of a chapter of something like Rocket Man, Zorro, Jungle Jim, etc. Each chapter ended abruptly with our hero in some dire predicament that was leading to certain death. Next week’s chapter opened showing some miraculous last minute escape. That episode also ending with another hopeless situation.
The main attraction was a good western “shoot’em up”. Roy Rogers and Gene Autry were the big names; but, there were others like Charles Starrett, “Lash LaRue, Tim Holt and Alan “Rocky” Lane to name a few. A point of interest, Rocky Lane was later the voice of the horse in the TV show of the 60’s “Mister Ed”.
All Saturday Matinee westerns then followed the same rules. They were filmed in black and white. The all used six-shooters that could fire 10 to 15 times without reloading. There would be a big fist fight and no one would get their hat knocked off.
All wagons and stage coaches would have wheels spinning backwards as they drove forward. I was awed in how they could do that. I started to “Google” it for an explanation, but didn’t. When you find the scientific explanation for something, the magic is gone. I’ll stick with the magic.
It was easy to know the good buys from the bad. The good guys wore white hats and the baddies wore black. The white hats never smoked and did not drink. The bad guys had a smirk on their face and hung out in the saloon smoking, drinking, and playing poker.
The villains worked for the smartly dressed boss that smoked those slender black cigars and had a Snidely Whiplash mustache. You knew this guy was up to no good from the start. The movie always ended the same, with the good guys rounding up the villians, with the exception of their boss. He always made a run for it only to be caught by our hero after a thrilling horseback chase.
Unlike Hollywood ventures today, they were symbolic of a simpler time. Good and evil were clearly defined and good prevailed in the end. There was no profanity or sex. Women wore dresses from neck to feet. The only one the cowboy kissed was his horse. Even Roy Rogers and Dale Evans showed no affection and they were married.
The hero always had a sidekick for comic relief. That had to be the only reason for that match up. They were complete opposites as the sidekicks were either, skinny, fat, or bearded, and wore clothes that looked like they had been slept in for a week.
A few that I remember were “Gabby” Hayes, “Smiley” Burnett, Pat Brady, and Andy Devine. Some went on to TV roles later. I can still hear Andy Devine calling out “Wait for me Wild Bill”.
They, like the times, are gone now, but not to this youngster who loved and still cherish those Saturday afternoons. God bless and have a great day.