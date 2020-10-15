I consider myself flexible and adjust to changes decently for my age.
There are some things however that trips the breaker between my ears. Such is the recent news that the Boy Scouts of America have filed for bankruptcy protection and is being sued for sexual misconduct on the part of some adult leaders in the past.
This makes me sad. I recently came across my old Boy Scout manual from the 1950’s. It brought back fond memories of my years with them. There were the weekly meetings, camping trips, and good times with my fellow scouts. We had excellent leaders and can honestly say I am better person today as a result of it.
Scouting gave me more than I could give back. My advancement through scouting got stuck in the rank of Second Class as I could never pass the Morse code or swimming tests. I had trouble with the dots and dashes, and could not swim. There is a lot to regret in my past, but not progressing further in scouting is one of them.
Each summer my troop would spend a week or so at our area camp on the James River. They prided themselves on their record of teaching all non-swimmers to swim by the end of camp. I broke their long standing record three years in a row.
Enough of my short comings, I wanted an inside opinion so I called a cousin to fill me in on the situation. Tom is a former scout and leader that freely gave his time to a troop for many years. He helped a lot of boys become fine young men. Personally, he saw his three sons become Eagle Scouts. His youngest is now a junior in college; so, Tom has since become inactive but has kept his finger on the pulse.
He said that the national organization has declared bankruptcy as a business decision to prepare for pending suits. It was attorney’s commercials on TV that got my attention. Local troops are still operating as strong as they have ever been. They have even gone co-ed as they offer opportunities for more adventures and advancement than some of the current girl organizations. Some of today’s females are quite athletic and seek more challenges.
It appears that most of this misconduct occurred some years ago, even as far back as the 1970’s. The BSA has implemented multiple procedures since then that provide a much safer environment for both the scouts and leaders. For instance, there now has to be at least one second adult present in any activity involving leaders and a scout.
I believe that justice must be served. If there was misconduct by a leader in scouting they must be accountable and made to pay. We should not “throw the baby out with the bath water” however.
The Boy Scouts of America has been a great influence on millions of boys and will continue to help mold our next generation, if we allow it. If we ever needed it, we certainly need it now.
I feel much better since our telephone conversation. Tom is very upbeat and optimistic about the future of scouting in American. He has caused me to realize that, as usual, it’s the bad news that sells and the good news that goes unnoticed.
We should pray that this unfortunate situation, caused by a few and affecting so many, comes to a just conclusion as soon as possible.
God bless and have a great day.