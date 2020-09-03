Rowell's Words: Seniors Defined

Like me, you probably missed National Senior Citizens Day on Friday, August 21st.
Though often overlooked, we have earned a day of recognition and are a voice that deserves to be heard. One source said there were 47 million of us in 2017 and that is expected to double by 2060.
Some may wish to put seniors out to pasture; but, we have always made significant contributions and will continue to do so. It is never too late for old dogs to learn new tricks. For instance, there was Colonel Harlan Saunders that founded Kentucky Fried Chicken when he was 65 years old. Grandma Moses didn’t pick up a paint brush until she was 75. Who can forget 81 year old Clara Peller yelling “Where’s the beef?”
There are advantages and disadvantages that seniors experience in life. I can call a pretty young lady “Sweetie” and not get my face slapped. On the other hand, I have pains in body parts I didn’t know I even know I had a few years ago.
I’ve tried to find a definitive description and qualifications for a senior. One can join AARP when they reach 55 years old.
Social Security benefits are available to anyone upon reaching 62; but claim that 67 is the official retirement age. Of course, the feds have never made anything simple.
The Florida Senate passed legislation stating a senior citizen is one that is 60 years of age or older.
That is a good argument; because, if any state knows seniors it’s Florida.
The comedian, Jeff Foxworthy, made a fortune with his shtick “You may be a redneck if”. I thought about following his lead and make mine with “You may be a senior citizen if”. Give yourself a point for each of the following that you can confess to. No cheating.
• You can’t name at least one current song on Billboard’s Top Ten list.
• You have bruises but have no clue how or when you got them.
• You consider it a date day when the two of you have lunch after a doctor’s appointment.
• You once made a long distance call and reversed the charges.
• You finish dinner and have the kitchen clean before “Wheel of Fortune”.
• You write in cursive.
• You remember ever writing a counter check in a business.
• You use a paper calendar instead of an “app” for dates to remember.
• You have ever carried a $2 bill for an emergency.
• You ever collected S&H Green Stamps. (Give yourself a bonus point if you still own something you got with them.)
• You say “one for the road” and mean a restroom stop.
• You turn to the Obituaries first to see if you know anyone.
If you scored eight or better, you definelty qualify as a senior in my book. I say welcome to the club and feel proud. You have earned it. Stand tall when you ask for your senior citizens discounts and don’t feel guilty when you hand the cashier a hand full of coupons.
Don’t feel you need to thank me for this clarification when we next meet .You will have forgotten by then anyway. As George Burns once said “By the time you are eighty years old you’ve learned everything. You only have to remember it.”
George should know since he lived for 100 years. That’s a lot of miles on any odometer. God bless and have a great day.