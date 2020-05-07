Social Distancing will certainly be the phrase of the year for 2020. If that’s what it takes to end this pandemic, then let’s keep at it. This may be the easiest sacrifice we have to make.
We here in Eastern NC have an edge to start with. According to the internet and my calculator there are about 41 people in Perquimans County per square mile. To be fair, it jumps to 55 per square mile of land space. This still pales in comparison to 2,000 per square mile in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County. The leader, of course, is New York City with 27,700 per square mile.
It boils down to space, and it is nothing new. The term “Social Distancing” is fresh, but we been dealing with it forever as “Personal Space”. It’s now 6’ separation for germs where we wanted our one foot separation for comfort.
I have my one foot and you have yours for at least a two foot neutral zone. In public, these zones should not overlap except for a brief hug, handshake, buzz on the cheek, or pat on the back.
I was a football referee for high school and college games years ago. One of the first things I learned was to not get too close to the action.
First, you could become part of the action and that is painful.
Secondly, you had a much better view of the play if you were some distance away. I know that’s true because spectators often made it known that they saw better in the stands than I did on the field.
We all need personal space. I need mine and my wife needs hers. I admit to needing more that she however. Could it be because I was an only child and she had to share with three younger siblings? I have my office and she has her purse which is not that much smaller.
I have been in her purse on occasion but really hate to. It is her private space and it’s also “no man’s land”. I’ll ask “Where is the check book” and get the dreaded “Look in my purse” answer. Twenty minutes later, while I’m still digging around, she will come in, reach down and pull it out, without even looking!
The golf course is a great and safe diversion. Social distancing is no problem. We each have our own carts. We refrain from high fives, or fist bumps. A good shot get thumbs up or an “atta boy”.
The traditional handshake at the end is replaced with a “putter bump”. The ball washers, rakes in traps, and water coolers have been removed. There are new types cups on the green where the flag is not removed and a ball can be retrieved easily without touching the flag or cup.
The fairways are not a problem either. It’s usually just something we have to cross to get to our ball in the rough or the woods. We are fortunate if we ending up within hollering distance of one another. There have been times I got the feeling we were in different zip codes while playing the same hole.
I don’t recommend the “elbow bump”. We were once told to sneeze into the bend of the elbow if you don’t have a tissue.
How do I know you haven’t just sneezed into that same elbow I’m bumping?
I haven’t seen anyone sneeze into their putter yet.
God bless and have a great day.