Rowell's Words: Thanksgiving 2020

Here’s wishing a Happy Thanksgiving Day to each and all. I trust you are sharing it with friends and family as conditions allow. This year has been about as enjoyable as a blind date that turns out to be your ex-wife’s sister.
There are still other reasons to be thankful. We tend to dwell on the negatives; but, there are positives. That blind date could have been your ex-wife! Sorry, that was not necessary and uncalled for. My point is that we have survived and the year is nearly over.
Well, that is enough about that, let’s talk about Thanksgiving. I have always enjoyed Thanksgiving. As a youngster, I knew we were getting a four day weekend from school. The first three days of that week were fun also, as we made turkeys out of pine cones, drew pictures of the Pilgrims and the Mayflower, read stories, and decorated the classroom. It made for a good week.
We were taught back then that the first Thanksgiving was by the Pilgrims in Massachusetts. It was in thanks for their first fall harvest with the help of their Indian neighbors. Since then research has revealed that the colonist in Virginia may have started the tradition about a year earlier.
Supposedly, settlers gathered on the James River to give thanks for their safe voyage. President Kennedy even gave validity to this claim in 1963, when he issued a proclamation acknowledging it as legit. Unlike the later one up north, there were no Indians present and no food was served. This sounds more like a prayer meeting instead of a feast. It can’t be Thanksgiving without food and football. Virginia had neither and Massachusetts had food, so I’ll stick with that one.
Speaking of Native Americans, some of them do not celebrate it today, although President Roosevelt made it a national holiday in 1941. Their contention is that it reminds them as the start of the theft of their land, death of their people and culture. I see their point; but, still they are missing out on a great holiday.
I also suspect a conspiracy by merchants. They connive with the ladies of the house to provide a luscious meal to the men on Thursday. Sated with food and drink, they are defenseless the next day, “Black Friday”. Some don’t even make it off the sofa. This is “Thanksgiving Day” for the ladies. They are thankful for being in stores and not the kitchen. Armed with Visa and Master Cards, they charge with vigor. A male shopper on Friday is about as welcome in that environment as an alligator in a petting zoo.
Whatever your take on the weekend, it is a time to slow down and be thankful for your blessings. If you think you have nothing to be thankful for just look around you. There are others that would trade places with you in a heartbeat.
Your day will be more special if you take time to “bring something to the table” just as the Indians did. Some historians believe they were instrumental in helping the newcomers to have a successful harvest that would get them through the coming winter. You can do the same.
Just as their contributions were welcomed, so will ours be to churches, charities, and more importantly, to the recipients. Trust me. Your dinner and football game will be more enjoyable knowing you have made others, less fortunate, have a happy holiday also. God bless and have a great day.