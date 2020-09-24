Rowell's Words: 'The Man in Back'

The old adage “You don’t know what you have until you lose it” is quite true.
I thought of it recently when I learned of the death of Jimmy Capps. He was a gifted musician whose talents went unnoticed by most for nearly 70 years. In fact, he titled his 2018 autobiography “The Man in Back”.
James Dixon Capps was born in Fayetteville, NC on May 25, 1939 and grew up in nearby Benson. He got his first guitar when he was 12 and was soon performing on local radio stations. His natural gift and hard work soon lead him to Nashville. There he got his first break as backup to the Louvin Brothers.
He was invited to the Grand Ole Opry where his talent soon got him the spot as the lead guitarist, a position he held for the next sixty plus years. He became a Nashville fixture on the country music scene and much in demand on recordings. A workaholic, he averaged about 500 recordings annually for over two decades. He has counted at least forty of those that became #1 hits.
Jimmy’s “licks” can be heard on such country classics as Tammy Wynette’s “Standby your Man”, Kenny Roger’s “The Gambler”, Freddie Hart’s “Easy Loving”, and The Oak Ridge Boy’s “Elvira” to name a few. He was not just limited to this genre as he also backed up the likes of Ray Charles, Julie Andrews, Dean Martin, Wayne Newton, Pat Boone and Andy Williams.
He was honored with inductance into the Musicians Hall of Fame at Nashville in 2014. He is also honored in the NC Music Hall of Fame in Kannapolis and a memorial marker is in front of his boyhood home at 2016 West Church Street in Benson. This is now known locally as Jimmy Capps Parkway.
I like most all types of music, but especially fond of country and western. Like it or not, you could not grow up in the South in the early 50’s without being exposed to it. It took a backseat to Rock and Roll in the late 50’s and 60’s but has made a comeback. I listen now on Sirius-XM and watch it on TV’s RFD channel. This was where I saw and was introduced to Jimmy Capps. Hopefully, there will be reruns for years to continue to appreciate his talent.
Jimmy left us and a huge void in music on June 1, 2020. I enjoyed his playing for many years but have only recently come to know the person behind it. Since his passing, I have researched more about him. It has become obvious that Jimmy was a class act in addition to his musical talent. The outpouring after his passing reads like a who’s who of the industry. I would definelty put him well within the top five of guitarists that ever lived.
I would like to think that this is “preaching to the choir” and you have known of Jimmy’s talents and contribution to the music scene for many years. It is probably wishful thinking on my part given this man’s inclination to take a backseat to others. Either way, you are aware of him now. I hope you join me in a moment of appreciation and thanks for the life of this special Tar Heel. God bless and have a great day.