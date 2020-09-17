Rowell's Words: The Old North State

I’m proud to be a resident of North Carolina.
I am not a native, but I got here as soon as I could. We became Tar Heels because of a company transfer to Durham nearly 30 years ago, and we came to Perquimans County twenty years ago by choice.
During my employment years I relocated eight times before finally finding a blissful retirement here. I don’t begrudge these moves, but hope I’ve made my last. That is far from a record; a fellow worker claimed he moved so often that when he went out the back door with string in his hand, his chickens would lay on their back with feet in the air to be bound for the move.
What is not to like about North Carolina, and specifically Perquimans County? We are a short drive to the coast, and a day’s drive to the mountains. If so inclined, a day’s drive can put you in New York or Florida. We are centrally located on the east coast. Research shows that Raleigh is within a day’s drive of over a third all people in the lower 48 states.
It is rare to be more than three cars back at a traffic light. We can get to Wal Mart in Elizabeth City quicker than family can get to theirs a few miles away in the Atlanta area. My traffic jam is when a squirrel is jay walking.
I am raking leaves while my northern friends are shoveling snow. We have only enough bad weather to appreciate the good. North Carolina actually has four seasons; and, this is how Mother Nature intended it to be. I can’t visualize Santa Claus in Bermuda shorts or the Easter Bunny in a fur-lined parka.
We have great hunting, fishing, hiking trails, boating, and golf courses for participants. For spectators, we offer some of the best amateur and professional sports in the country. Although NACAR was officially founded in Daytona Beach in 1948, its roots go back to bootlegging during Prohibition in western North Carolina. We have also produced the cream of the crop in drivers and pit crews.
Few states can rival our contributions to making ours the greatest country in the world. The two dates on our state flag mark declarations that place us at the forefront for American independence. “Tar Heels” have proudly served in all of our wars and conflicts. We have a greater military presence than any other state in the nation.
We grew up being taught that the Civil War ended when Lee surrendering his 28,000 men of the Army of Northern Virginia to Grant at Appomattox, VA. For the record, the largest and last major surrender occurred 17 days later near Durham, NC. Johnston surrendered almost 90,000 troops from the Carolinas, Georgia, and Florida to Sherman at the Bennett House. I guess Grant had a better publicity department.
We are blessed with some of the best medical facilities within a short drive. I know that from personal experience. We are equally proud of our universities, churches, and other sources of Tar Heel pride.
North Carolina’s charm is catching on. Since 2010, its population has increased by 8.5%. This has outpaced the national growth rate of 5.8%. Peak was between 2017 and 2018 when we led the entire South with a 1.1% rate.
I could go on but it’s time for my mid-morning snack. Some Krispy Kreme Donuts (Winston-Salem) with a Pepsi (New Bern) sounds awful good. God Bless and have a great day.