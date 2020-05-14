There is hope that we are turning the corner on this pandemic. This is also dependent on your source of information. There could be light at the end of the tunnel; or, it could just as well be another train. I will know it is the end when we will find paper towels and toilet tissue on store shelves again.
My last visit to Food Lion showed there was ample food and bottled water, but empty shelves for paper products. I consider food and water more important, and not sure why they are available and paper products are horded. I don’t want to run out of either but without food and water you will soon die.
I’m not big on paper towels anyway. You use one and in the trash it goes. Now a dish towel serves the same purpose, and it is recyclable. You use it, wash it, dry it, and use it again. My wife and I discussed this before and as a result we are still buying paper towels.
I view toilet tissue differently. It is not reusable, nor has a satisfactory replacement been found. We are fortunate to enjoy the softness and comfort of our current product. Earlier ancestors were not as blessed and resorted to crude and unthinkable things; the less offensive being leaves, grass, corn cobs, and even snow.
Paper came into use later in the form of old publications, and newspapers. It wasn’t until the mid 1800’s that commercial “TP” became available. It was probably a luxury item initially and the general population still depended on their Sears and Roebuck catalogs.
The paper making process was not refined then; so, it wasn’t until 1930’s that a softer, more absorbent, and splinter free tissue was produced in the US. To me, the “splinter free” is the operative phrase here. Previously, it was produced in sheets and finally in the rolls we take for granted today. As an aside, this also started the “over the top or under” controversy.
This is also a multi-function product. It’s great to stop the bleeding from shaving nicks. It appears to be a necessity in putting on makeup or lipstick. When abundant, it was used to “paper” houses, yards, or trees by throwing a roll to unravel leaving a white trail. In high school, there were even rumors of some of our coeds stuffing it in their bras for enhancement. I won’t even go into the 101 things you can do with the empty tubes.
This is one thing I never could figure out about “TP”. Years ago there were four of us in our house. We would periodically buy a multi roll package that would fit in a grocery bag. The kids are now gone, and it’s just the two of us. Wouldn’t you think a 50% human reduction would equate to a near equal paper requirement? Wrong, we now buy a bundle half the size of a VW Beetle that doesn’t seem to last very much longer. I know a sock occasionally gets sucked out of the dryer through the vent: but, how does a new roll of toilet paper sneak out of the house?
Amazing what will cross an idle mind. Look forward to getting out in the real world again. Maybe see you at the paper aisle when we can next stock up. God bless and have a great day.