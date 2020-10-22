Rowell's Words: Those Were the Days

A friend recently suggested my columns should be titled “Those were the days”, as I mostly write about the past. He makes a point, but I know more about the past than the future.
I am not the second coming of Nostradamus or Edgar Cayce. I can’t even properly dress given a daily weather report.
Speaking of weather, even with modern technology, forecasting is based on the past. They examine current trends and make decisions knowing what’s happened before under similar conditions. We have hopes and dreams for tomorrow, but yesterday is a known.
At my age, I prefer the known as opposed to the unknown. The older we get the more history we’ve seen and the less future ahead. I am not the oldest person around but I could get honorable mention.
A sure sign of aging is when you think twice before buying green bananas, then grumble remembering when they were 10¢ a pound.
My daughters and grandchildren are dragging me slowly into the 21st century. I like the internet. It provides me with a good source of information and enjoyment. Unlike Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote, I am typing this on a laptop. I have even read a couple of books that were downloaded for me on Kindle. I am working up to the downloading but, don’t want to take on too much at once.
They keep talking about “Pop Ups” and “Pull Downs”. The only pop up I want to see is my toast, and I haven’t seen a good pull down since Bob VanDyke and Keith Swindell “mooned” the foursome behind us back in the 80’s.
A laptop is good. I don’t need White-Out to correct my mistakes and Spell Check will point out most of them. But, I also proof read several times to be safe.
Spell Check knows if it’s a good word, but clueless as to whether it’s used correctly or not. It would have not have helped the Washington Post in 1940 when its story on Roosevelt’s cold was headlined with “FDR in bed with a Coed”.
That was probably not their first or certainly their last faux pas but maybe the funniest. I preferred The Washington Star when I served my years up there. Oops, there I go reminiscing again.
I used to laugh at my father for what he would sometimes say or do. I now catch myself saying and doing the same things. In my single days I would be going out at 9 p.m. for a night on the town, now that’s bedtime. I used to sneak out at home to go to a party. I now sneak out of a party to go home!
Short term memory is a problem for my generation also. I can tell you who played 2nd base for the 1955 Chicago Cubs, or who sat across from me in the first grade. But, I can walk from a bank to the car and not remember who I just saw.
Someone recently asked me if I ever dreamed that one day I could walk up to a bank teller with a mask on, demand money, and not get arrested? Only someone with gray hair, bifocals and too much time on their hands could think that one up.
I am guilty as charged, but someone has to remember the past. As Santayana once wrote, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it”. God bless and have a great day.