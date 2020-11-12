Rowell's Words: Veteran's Day

You are either a veteran or you certainly know one.
We live in the greatest country in the world, and it’s not by chance, but by the sacrifice and dedication of our veterans that insure and preserve it.
On Memorial Day we pay homage to those that are deceased. Veterans Day is in honor of all that have served. That is the least we can do for these men and women that have gone “all in” for our benefit. They are owed our gratitude and thanks.
There are two kinds of veterans. There are the career soldiers that are the backbone of our military. Our might is maintained by those who have given a good part of their productive life for our defense. They have committed to maintain our freedom for, most likely, less than they could have earned in the private sector.
There is also the citizen soldier, that have enlisted or been drafted. They put their life temporarily on hold to step forth when needed. My late father was such during World War II. He gave the following at a memorial service on the 50th anniversary of the D-Day landing at Omaha Beach. I include it here, as I can think of no better definition than from one of their own.
HE WAS A SOLDIER
He stood in front of a doctor, took off his clothes, bent over, spread his cheeks, couched, peed in a bottle, and became a soldier.
He learned to roll a pack, shine his shoes, eat out of a can, sleep in the mud, and kill a man. He learned the pain of loneliness and ache of exhaustion.
He learned that all men have the same longings at night, that every man is alike and that every man is different. He is often bored, sometimes depressed, he isn’t always brave, and most times was scared. From the beginning he wanted to go home.
Maybe he was the young kid from the cotton fields of Alabama who wasn’t around long enough for others to learn his name. He joined as a replacement late one afternoon somewhere in France and was tagged KIA before midnight.
Maybe he was not so young and from a mill town in Pennsylvania. He was always swearing, gripping, and praying for that “Million Dollar Wound” that would send him home to the wife and kids.
Maybe he’s just a face on an old photograph, a name on a roster, or an event in someone’s memory. Whatever the case, he left his boot prints all the way across Europe, helped defeat one of history’s strongest military powers, and hoped to God him, or someone else, would never have to do it again.
He learned the pain of loneliness and the ache of exhaustion. He had learned to roll a pack, shine his shoes, eat out of a can, sleep in the mud, and kill a man. Having learned this, he stood in front of a doctor, took off his clothes, bent over, spread his cheeks, coughed, peed in a bottle, and became a citizen.
William Rowell, Sr.
June 6, 1994
This year has not been one of our better ones. Some of which has been thrust upon us and some has been of our own doings. I trust we put that aside for one day, at least, and remember to respectfully honor our veterans on November 11th.
God bless and have a great day.