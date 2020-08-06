Rowell's Words: What’s Next?

This year will not go down in history as a fan favorite. I won’t go into all the details as you already know why, unless you’ve been in a coma for several months. There is also more to come before the ball drops at Times Square.
If 2020 hasn’t been weird enough, French’s has just introduced Mustard Beer. They have joined with Oskar Blues Brewery in honor of National Mustard Day. In case you forget, this memorable event is always the first Saturday of August.
A quote from Oskar Blue’s web site says “We are stoked to announce our partnership with French’s to develop French’s Mustard Beer- a semi-tart tropical wheat beer infused with an array of citrus fruits to complement French’s Classic Yellow Mustard- released for a limited time on August 1.”
Personally, I think the operative word here is “limited”. I wish no ill will to either party, but predict a small following and short life for this product. Beer is special to me. It ranks somewhere below God, family and country; yet, high above cucumbers and a root canal.
What’s next, will Hardees’s be offering Garlic Milkshakes? When I enjoy a cold one it is an American made lager. I have made a concession to a “light” brew in the last few years, but draw the line over the shandys, IPA’s, tons of microbrewery offerings, and anything not amber colored or have ingredients beyond the basic five.
As a purist, I believe a beer should be brewed with only these five things. They are water, malt, hops, yeast, and, last by not least, love. The only exception in my world, is adding a wedge of lime to an occasional Corona at a Mexican restaurant.
I do not consider myself as an expert on the subject, though I have hoisted a few in my time. This experience started as a Boy Scout. They have sadly had a lot of bad publicity in recent years so I’m not piling it on by blaming them. We were going camping once as a troop and my buddy snitched two cans of Gunther Beer out of his dad’s refrigerator. Three of us tent mates secretly had them that night after lights out. To their credit, the BSA has never offered a merit badge for “Beer Drinking”.
Gunther has now gone the way of the Dodo bird. It was once out of Baltimore, and popular in my area since it was reasonably priced. Do any of you connoisseurs of the malted beverage remember the brand and circumstances of your first taste?
I shouldn’t discourage you from sampling mustard beer. I could be wrong. I once hated girls and would not eat a raw oyster even at gun point. What the heck, give it a try? The closest Oskar Blue Brewery is in Brevard, NC; but, the internet claims it is available in our area Food Lion stores.
Judge for yourself. You have to take what I say with a grain of salt anyway. I was one of those few voters in 1964 that believed Barry Goldwater should have been elected President. God bless and have a great day.