Rowell's Words: What’s the Password?

Passwords are certainly not new.
“Abracadabra” was used by a Roman Sage in the 2nd Century AD as a magic word to conjure up healings. We also remember Ali Baba opening up his cave entrance with “Open Sesame”.
As kids, they were necessary to access the secret clubs. As adults in the military, they were a bit more important. The first party challenged with “What’s the password”. The other party responded and waited for the counter sign. Both had to be correct or shooting started.
I bring this up because I’m not one of the ”Forty Thieves”. I am not a kid anymore nor am I in the military; but, I have to have a password to do everything short of starting my toothbrush.
Seriously, I can walk into another room and not remember why I’m there; yet, I’m supposed to remember 40 or 50 different passwords. I counted them because I have a list. This is a “no-no” according to security experts but if I don’t, I’m dead in the water. My list is protected however by; you guessed it, another password.
I recently read that “123456” is the most common password used. Another source lists it as the worst and most hacked. This brings to mind two important questions. First, if it’s the most hacked why is it still being commonly used and holding down the top spot? Also, who knows this and how do they know it? I thought passwords were supposed to be a big secret.
I feel as secure as I can be and that’s important today. We have people out there who would put more effort into gaining a few bucks illegally than to make it honestly. I wonder if they belong to a “Hackers Club”. I bet they have to have a password to join but it’s not given to them. If you can’t hack your way in then you don’t belong.
Speaking of hackers, when I was first sold on electronic banking I was not too hot on the idea. I was concerned about putting my financial info out into “cyberspace” for all to see. I asked the representative how good their security was.
He said that if someone was smart enough to beat their system they were too smart to go after my account. That is supposed to make me feel good? He certainly didn’t take a Dale Carnegie course on tact. I no longer do business with that bank.
I am now into it all, but out of necessity. It started with a small simple password like my birthday, dog’s name, or house number.
Now it has to have a minimum of eight characters, one capital letter, one symbol, and numbers. It also needs to be changed regularly. Once you get past that there is a security question, like what is the middle name of your first grade pal’s twin sister.
Passwords may soon be replaced by “facial recognition”. It can also replace physical credit cards and identification. Wait, we had that years ago. I was recognized by my face and granted access or credit by recognition. Think about that for a moment. What goes around comes around I suppose.
However, I really am concerned about my security and working on a great new password. It’s going to be the last five digits of Pi, but I’m not telling in which order. It’s taking longer to get there than I expected. I’ll keep at it though.
God bless and have a great day.