Have you ever got a tune stuck in your head and couldn’t get it out?
I recently heard “What the World Needs” again and hummed it all day. It was a great song written by Burt Bacharach in 1965.
My “American Bandstand” generation judged songs based on its beat and if it was easy to dance to. I was a poor judge of a tune’s beat; and, I haven’t danced since kicking the dresser barefooted in the dark. What sticks with me are this song’s lyrics.
It got me to thinking about what I believe the world needs now. I know it’s not a good 5¢ cigar. I gave them up years ago and they now cost $5 or more. Think about what you would put on your list. Following are some of mine.
I want to call a technical support center and get someone that speaks English. First you have to go through a question and answer period with a non-human. This is followed by a long wait while being told how important your call is. Finally, I get a human that I can’t understand.
I want term limits for politicians. They will then have to get back into the private sector and follow their own laws. I know we’ve got a better chance of finding Jimmy Hoffa fly fishing in Montana with Big Foot, but you got to dream.
I want someone to come up with a fool-proof and effective Telemarketer Blocking Device. I was raised to be polite; but, that was before telemarketing. They don’t respect my privacy so why should I respect their feelings. I don’t think machines have feelings anyhow.
I want cashiers to have training on how to count change back. It is not that hard. I was taught in about five minutes when I was 11 years old. In addition to showing that the change is correct, it is returned in a neat manner that is easy to handle. Now you get bills, change, and a receipt handed back in a wad.
I want those actors and directors in the entertainment industry to practice what they preach. They are demanding gun control, yet go into the studios and make films mowing them down like a John Deere in a wheat field. They then take their millions to the bank accompanied by their “armed” bodyguards.
I want the food industry to recognize that a hamburger does not come with cheese. You get cheese on a cheeseburger, hence, its name. Why do I have to say “no cheese” when ordering a hamburger?
I want people to properly use their turn signals. Too many don’t use them at all and most that do wait until they are half way into their turn to do so. They are to inform others of your intention in advance.
I want understanding and compassion for one another. We all have different opinions and we may not agree on things, but we can be adult about it. We can be of different races, religions, politics, or whatever; but, we are all human beings.
Bacharach had the correct answer in his song. “What the world needs now is love. It’s the only thing there’s too little of. Not just for some but for everyone.” That will work for me.
My father used to say, “Your middle name is want and you are too old for your wants to hurt you”. He was right, as usual, but I can still want.
God bless and have a great day.