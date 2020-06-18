I never got into the “Where’s Waldo” thing. What I want to know is where’s Walter?
That would be Walter Cronkite. I know he went to his greater reward years ago. I can only hope there is someone out there that can fill his shoes and not just his chair. I don’t think our chances are very good given what I see today. I fear we shall never see the likes of him again.
A native mid-westerner from Missouri, he came on the national scene as a war correspondent during World War II. Not one to just be an observer, Walter flew bombing missions over Germany, and landed in a glider with the 101st Airborne in Operation Market Garden. He later covered the Battle of the Bulge and the Nuremberg trials.
Walter later reported the network news for 19 years. He gave it to us without bias, personal opinion, or emotions (except the day Kennedy was shot). He was named “The most trusted man in America” after being honored as such in an opinion poll. Can you think of any current network reporters worthy of such an honor today?
I am sure he had his own political persuasion, who doesn’t? It did not show in his on-air reporting however. He was respected on both sides of the aisle. Walter was everyone’s trusted uncle. He was in a time when there was a credibility difference between major news outlets and the checkout counter tabloids.
He did it solo and did it in 15 minutes for most years. Our local news was from 7:00 until 7:15. Walter came on after and gave us all we needed to know in the time it now takes an investigative reporter to tell us how he/she personally is “making a difference “.
Today there is a “news team” to give you what they want you to know. There are two anchors, a sports reporter, weather person, plus several roaming reporters on the streets. They also look like runway models or fledging actors.
Walter treated viewers as his equal. He did not talk down to us and did not appear to be interested in Neilson ratings or whether you liked him or not. He only wanted your respect and allowed you to form your own opinion of what he reported. As Sgt. Joe Friday used to say, ‘Just the facts Ma’am”.
I haven’t watched local or national news on TV in years. I check the headlines each morning on the internet. It is rare that I am interested enough to read the entire article.
My source averages around 35- 40 items daily. If lucky, I will find 3 or 4 worth reading the article per week. With some networks reporting 24/7, you have to wade through a lot of hay to find that one needle.
I’m reminded of a time during my working days. I snuck out early one day and told Christine, my trusted and faithful girl Friday, to call me only in case of an emergency.
She asked what I considered an emergency. I said “Remember the attack on Pearl Harbor”? She nodded and I said “that would have been close”.
Christine is now with Walter and he could not find a better secretary. I miss you both. What the world needs now is a good “man bites dog story’. They should call me for one. To quote Jimmy Durante,” I’ve got a million of them”. God bless and have a great day.