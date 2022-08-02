An Evening of Music with Tim Roy will be held at the Carolina Moon Theater at 7 p.m.
Adult arts classes
The Perquimans Arts League and the Perquimans County Library will host a sampler of arts classes for adults at the library at 514 S. Church St., Hertford, Saturday, Aug. 6, 13, 20 and 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register, call 426-3041.
MONDAY
Town Council meeting
Hertford Town Council will hold its regular monthly meeting at the Horace Reid Community Center at 6 p.m.
Alzheimer’s support
The Azheimer’s/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, Hertford, at 1 p.m. Contact: 252-404-7090 or 252 333-7774.
AUG. 12
Friday Night Stroll
A Friday Night Stroll will be held in Hertford’s downtown from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. A dance will be from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
AUG. 13
Saturday Morning Live
The Saturday Morning Live Flea Market, sponsored by the town of Hertford and Historic Hertford, Inc., opens on Church Street at 8 a.m. and runs until noon.
Come Together as One
The Oldie But Goodie Birthday Club will host its sixth annual “Come Together As One” School Supply Giveaway Event at Missing Mill Park in Hertford starting at noon.
AUG. 14
New Hope UMC
New Hope United Methodist Church at 2098 New Hope Road will host Southern gospel singer Chris Gibbs at 6 p.m. Light Refreshments and fellowship will follow.
AUG. 27
Saturday Morning Live
The Saturday Morning Live Flea Market, sponsored by the town of Hertford and Historic Hertford, Inc., opens on Church Street at 8 a.m. and runs until noon. For more information about the event, call (252) 339-2445.
AUG. 29
Town Council work session
Hertford Town Council will hold a work session at the Horace Reid Community Center at 6 p.m.
SEPT. 6
PAL Member Show
The Perquimans Arts League Member Show will be held Sept. 6 to Oct. 1. Works may be dropped off between Aug. 31 and Sept. 2.