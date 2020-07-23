The NC Department of Transportation closed the S-Bridge causeway Monday to all traffic, but it may reopen later this week.
Tim Hass, DOT communications officer Division 1, said the closure was unplanned. He said the decision to close the causeway to traffic was made Monday based upon the discovery of two holes in the asphalt. Inspection revealed a void under the asphalt.
Hass said DOT crews performed excavation along the causeway Tuesday morning in an effort to determine the exact scope of work.
“They plan to undertake repairs beginning Wednesday morning,” he said. “They will be working with concrete which will take 24 hours or so for a full cure. As such, we anticipate reopening the causeway by close of business on Thursday afternoon.”
As soon as it is confirmed that the bridge has been reopened, Perquimans Weekly will post the news to social media.
The bridge replacement is part of the N.C. Department of Transportation’s $57 million project to upgrade and improve U.S. 17 Business/N.C. 37 between Hertford and Winfall in northern Perquimans County.
When the newspaper posted the bridge closure Monday to social media, the news reached 6,414 people, who shared the post 91 times and left 16 comments.
Shelley Layden commented, “Thank you for this update and information.”
Hillary Laine Boyd wrote, “I went through last week and it’s really gotten bad. So glad they have it closed until they know what can be done. And yes, I got very nervous when I saw a worker having to walk down the road. Some drivers go too fast through there! It’s already a road you should be cautious on and add in construction, hopefully everyone stays safe!”
Connie Jaklic commented, “Sink holes, small on the surface, big voids underneath! Wouldn’t want anyone to lose their vehicle or their life if the causeway caved in!”
Crystal J Sosa wrote, “Oh yeah! Hits super hard coming through there. Hopefully they can figure out a safe way to patch it until the new bridge is ready.”
In March, pre COVID-19, David Otts, Division 1 district engineer for District 1 with the state Department of Transportation, said the contract to replace the bridge is more than 30% complete, but that percentage includes professional services such as design and permitting.
Otts said the bridge construction project is still on schedule toward reaching a completion date of Dec. 1, 2021.
The new bridge will be wider and hundreds of feet longer so that it can also replace the low-lying road leading into town. It will feature a pedestrian path and platforms for viewing the river. It will still have curves similar to the current route.
A few interesting facts about the bridge project include that it will be 2,691 feet long and the channel across the Perquimas River is roughly 25 feet deep. The pilons average 105 feet in length so, as the bridge is roughly 12’ above the water, so the pilons are embedded at least 60 feet into the ground.
Once installed, the five piles will be extensively tested to ensure they are strong enough to support the weight of the bridge and are long enough to prevent scour. Once those tests are complete, the new bridge’s remaining piles will be ordered, cast, shipped and installed.
Besides the bridge replacement, the project also includes improving the causeway north of the bridge, which has been damaged by settling of the ground underneath it.
McLean Contracting of Chesapeake, Va., was awarded the contract for the project.