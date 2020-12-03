First, let’s give a shout out to Santa Claus, who is working the front lines during this COVID-19 crisis.
We won’t reveal Santa’s alias other than to say he’s got a nice house at Albemarle Plantation – more about the big man in a moment.
Santa would want the Perquimans Weekly to mention that there will be a drive-thru Christmas parade between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 in downtown Hertford.
Worth noting, Perquimans Chamber of Commerce has organized a “Fill the Boot” fundraiser to kickoff the parade that starts at 3 p.m. so as to support Durants Neck, Bethel, Belvidere, Hertford, Inter-County and Winfall fire departments.
And do you know who the parade’s grand marshal will be this year? Answer, Dr. Anne White, chairwoman of the Perquimans Board of Education and a longtime educator.
Back to Santa – he’s taking every precaution to to keep everyone safe. Perquimans Weekly met up with Jolly Old St. Nick for an exclusive interview recently at Brew 2 Rescue to learn more about the precautions he and other like-minded Santas are taking to contend with COVID-19 and the holiday season.
“Back in March when the covid crisis began, everyone here in the Santa community immediately started talking,” he said. “What are we going to do? Some guys even back then said I’m not doing anything this year and others were more like, how can we save this thing? So we shared ideas for a couple of months on virtual visits and the Santa Claus school that I go to had classes on doing your background and lighting and you know, things like that. And from there we said I know how we going to save Christmas.”
Is the man who can transcend time and time zones worried?
“Am I worried the more I talk about it? I probably am more worried, but I just feel that I should do it this year,” Santa said. “You know being Santa means a lot to me. Kids love it and doing this is important. To me, this is a calling. I look forward to it all year.”
Santa has done photo shoots with families, virtual visits, traveled here, there and everywhere and has big plans for Christmas Eve.
“I am putting out the word to charitable organizations and schools that I have visited in the past, if there is an interest in getting Santa to an event, let’s try to make it safe and make it happen,” he said.
More from this interview to come.
For now, since Santa is big on lists, he shared “Safety with Santa” with the Perquimans Weekly – measures he’s taken to keep everyone healthy.
- Santa gets tested for COVID-19 weekly
- He leaves at separate entrance and exit
- Hand sanitizer upon entry
- Temperature taken upon entry
- Per special photo shoots, guests stay separated until photos
- Masks stay on until photographer
- Non-subjects stay masked
- 6-foot separation where possible
- Santa will sanitize hands, wear a face shield and a new pair of gloves for each family.
- Mutual indemnification if infection happens.
To reach out to Santa, email santa@innerbankssanta.com