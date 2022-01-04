On New Years Eve, I received the simple text message on my phone “Sam Jones R.I.P.” It was all that was needed between two old friends who both realized that we had lost another iconic hero of our youth. Jones passed away on Dec. 30 in Florida at the age of 88.
He wasn’t just another basketball player with a good jump shot. He was the shooting guard on the Boston Celtics teams that dominated the basketball world from the late 1950’s through 1969. Sam Jones won ten NBA titles, second only to teammate Bill Russell’s eleven championships. A quiet, self-effacing man who rarely smiled, Sam also never became rattled. At 6’4”, he was bigger than most guards at that time, so he could jump over most defenders when taking his outside shot, and that, together with his nerveless manner, turned him into the Celtics’ clutch performer.
Even though Sam Jones was named to the NBA’s “50 Greatest Players” list, he is often overlooked despite his accomplishments. He is also, in my opinion, the second best player to ever come out of the State of North Carolina, next to Michael Jordan. But it almost never happened.
If you head south on I-95, turn right before you get to the Big Sombrero at South of the Border. Travel about 25 miles to the town of Laurinburg, N.C., which is where Jones grew up, and developed his signature bank shot. Unlike most basketball players who aim for the rim, Jones ricocheted his shots off the backboard, which gave him a greater variety of angles. He practiced constantly, and would take his game to North Carolina College at Durham, now known as North Carolina Central. His college matriculation was interrupted by two years of military service, but he set scoring records at the school, and caught the attention of Horace “Bones” McKinney, a former player under Boston Celtics coach Red Auerbach.
Auerbach had just won the NBA championship in 1957 and wanted to go look at the players at the University of North Carolina, who had just won the NCAA championship over Wilt Chamberlain and Kansas University. McKinney told Red, “There is a kid down here at that has the ‘damnedest’ bank shot you ever saw. He works the backboard the way a pool shark works the cushions.” Red Auerbach took a chance and drafted Jones sight unseen. Sam had doubts that he could make the roster, and he had the pressure of coming from a small black college.
Eventually Sam became a starter, and he would establish his reputation as a clutch performer. Nothing defined Sam Jones greater than his continual insistence on showing up for the big game, for delivering when the stakes were highest. When a single game’s outcome dictated the series winner, a Game 7, Jones was at his best. Whether unlocking a tie with two seconds left on a 15-footer [1962 vs Philadelphia], outscoring the great Oscar Robertson 47-43 [1963 vs Cincinnati], or hitting for 37 while tracking down the ball John Havlicek famously stole [1965 vs Philadelphia], Jones always rose for the deciding, winner-take-all games. The 1969 finals against the Los Angeles Lakers would come down to a final game also, and Sam, at age 36, would deliver again with 24 points in what would be his farewell to pro basketball, as he walked off the court with his last championship banner.
Boston Celtic radio announcer Johnny Most called all of the games played by Sam Jones. His raspy, rat-a-tat style, and the gravelly voice still rings in my head as he described the successful Jones shot. Sometimes it was “too late” as the defender could not get there in time for the Jones quick release. Other times it was “bang” as Jones cleanly ripped the chords.
Those radio calls, and the pounding of the basketball on the asphalt court in the schoolyard were a part of the soundtrack of our lives in the 1960’s. One year my friend Donny Patch attended a Sam Jones basketball camp in Boxford, Mass. After he came home, we went up to the court to play some one-on-one. Don took off his jacket to reveal a shirt emblazoned with “I Beat Sam.” He had won the shirt by outshooting Sam Jones in a free throw matchup.
Besides the shirt, I noticed something else. Donny had learned to use his size to back me in and protect the ball. Sam Jones was a teacher as well as a great player. We would both get a chance to play, if only briefly, in Sam’s footsteps. I played a game in the Boston Garden in the state high school playoffs. Donny got to play on that famous parquet floor when he made the team at a Boston business school.
The other day, Don said, “I wish I still had that shirt.” I wish he had it too.