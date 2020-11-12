Sampling Reveals Elevated TTHMs in County H2O

Perquimans County water customers recently received a notice that the county’s water system violated the state’s drinking water standard for trihalomethanes (TTHM).
TTHMs, a byproduct of the chemical process used to disinfect drinking water, are considered carcinogenic.
Although the county’s TTHM levels don’t pose an immediate emergency, county officials are required to notify the public about them because of the potential cancer risk from drinking water with elevated TTHM levels long term.
County has increased sampling and made changes to the water treatment plant.
County Manager Frank Heath said the problem will be solved by putting new media in the county’s water plants which should alleviate the problem.
Letter to the county’s 5,336 water customers said the most recent water sampling results revealed a very slight uptick for TTHMs in the drinking water – standard is 0.080 mg/L; county has an annual running average of 0.082 mg/L. Chlorine does interact with natural organic matter in water, and the by-product is these TTHM’s.
“We barely surpassed the limit, but were required to advertise,” said Frank Heath, county manager. “The customer doesn’t have to take any action. State regulations have increased over the years, and we have to sample more locations. We have so many miles of pipe and TTHM’s come in to play at dead end lines, which we have many because of the way our county is geographically shaped.”
According to the county’s letter, no one needs to boil their water or take other corrective actions. However, if you have specific health concerns, consult your doctor. If a situation arises where the water is no longer safe to drink, you will be notified within 24 hours.
If you have a severely compromised immune system, have an infant, are pregnant, or are elderly, you may be at increased risk and should seek advice from your health care providers about this drinking water, according to the letter.