Sampling Reveals Elevated TTHMs in County H2O

Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this morning, then overcast during the afternoon with occasional rain. High around 75F. SW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.