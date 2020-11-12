For the fifth consecutive year, the Albemarle Commission’s Area Agency on Aging is making sure the holiday season is brighter for area homebound seniors.
The Area Agency on Aging’s Santa for Seniors program encourages residents to “adopt” a homebound senior in need and provide them with some personalized Christmas gifts.
Ashley Lamb, aging program specialist with the Albemarle Commission Area Agency on Aging, coordinates the Santa for Seniors program.
People who participate contact Lamb to find out gift ideas for the senior they’ve agreed to adopt. Gifts typically include toiletry items, clothing, pajamas, slippers, socks, robes and snacks, she said.
Each year the gifts are collected and then delivered to seniors by Santa and Area Agency on Aging staff dressed as elves. Lamb said seniors are very appreciative of the gifts they receive.
“A lot of them do not have family in the area,” she said.
And those who do have family and friends in the area may be less likely to have visits from them during the holidays this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Facebook page post for the Santa for Seniors program had received more than 11,000 views as of Nov. 9, resulting in numerous people wanting to donate items for seniors, according to Lamb. All 51 homebound seniors signed up for the program have been adopted by volunteers.
Homebound seniors who receive home-delivered meals through the Albemarle Commission’s Senior Nutrition Program will not receive them during the week of Christmas. To tide them over, they are given shelf-stable meals for that week.
Lamb said during the pandemic the number of seniors requesting home-delivered meals has increased from 300 to 550. The senior nutrition program serves seniors in 10 counties: Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hyde, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington.
To qualify for the home-delivered meal program, people must be 60 or older and “physically or mentally unable to obtain their own nutrition,” according to the Albemarle Commission website, albemarlecommission.org/area-agency-aging/senior-nutrition/.
Lamb said Area Agency on Aging also wants to provide gift bags the week before Christmas to all 550 clients in the home-delivered meals program.
“We want to do something special for these individuals,” Lamb said.
The agency is currently accepting donations of toilet paper, lotion, tissues, hand sanitizer, hand soap and individually wrapped candies for the gift bags.
These gifts let the seniors know that “people are thinking of them” during the holidays, said Lamb.
“I absolutely love the community support,” she said.
If you are interested in donating items for the gift bags, call (252) 404-7088. Donated items can be brought to local senior centers or the Albemarle Commission at 512 South Church Street in Hertford.
For more information about volunteering to deliver meals to homebound seniors in the Albemarle Commission Area Agency on Aging’s 10-county region, call Laura Rollinson at 252-404-7091, email lrollinson@accog.org or visit http://www.albemarlecommission.org/.