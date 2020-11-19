Santa’s Helpers touch the lives of over 2,200 children and their families every holiday season by purchasing, wrapping and delivering gifts for Christmas to deserving children whose names are provided by local schools and social service agencies.
This year a new pair of “Santa’s Helpers” teamed up to help children in our local communities.
Billy Russell and Christine Selfridge spearheaded the First Annual “Santa’s Helpers” Golf Tournament to raise money for needy families in Perquimans and Pasquotank Counties.
The tournament netted $5,800, with the proceeds being divided between the Police Athletic League and Perquimans County Schools Foundation.
According to the Executive Director for the School Foundation Brenda Lassiter, the funds will be placed in the Robert Lowney KIND (Kindness is Not Difficult) Fund which was established in May 2020 as an avenue to assist students in need of financial assistance in the event of homelessness, abuse, tragic loss or other situations. These funds will be available to our school counselors and homeless coordinator as students are identified as needing financial assistance for clothing, food or toys for Christmas.
“The more we give, the happier we feel,” said Russell and Selfridge. “There’s circumstances you can’t control, but through the kindness and goodness of others, you can get through it. We just want to make a difference.”