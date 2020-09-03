Sasscer Sworn-in as Superintendent

It’s official! Michael Sasscer, Ph.D., was sworn in Thursday as superintendent for Edenton-Chowan Schools.
Flanked by his wife Amy and two children, Luke and Molly, Sasscer took the oath of office as administered by Mike McArthur, Clerk of Superior Court for Chowan County, last week Afterward, Sasscer gave a speech to the crowd gathered on the front lawn at John A. Holmes High School.
“I stand before you humbled by the opportunity to serve this community and honored to carry the torch used by gifted educators before me to shine light on a path forward for every single child,” he said. “I am blessed to stand on their shoulders to enthusiastically share the good news – believing is achieving! When we believe in a child, we open an opportunity to elevate that child’s life position.”
In July, the Board of Education named Sasscer as the district’s new permanent leader about a month after he was named interim superintendent. Sasscer was named the district’s interim schools chief following the departure of Superintendent Rob Jackson, who left on June 30 to head the Carteret County Schools.
White Oak Principal Sheila Evans introduced the Sasscer by noting his long career in education with stops at Currituck, Manteo and Burlington. Prior to joining Edenton-Chowan Schools, Sasscer served as principal at Manteo Middle School in Dare County. Before that, he worked as principal at Jarvisburg Elementary School after serving as an assistant principal at Currituck County High School. He also served as an assistant principal at Marvin B. Smith Elementary School in the Alamance-Burlington Schools. Before becoming a school administrator, Sasscer taught high school math for 10 years. Sasscer is a former North Carolina Teaching Fellow, a former North Carolina Principal Fellow and is a National Board Certified Teacher. He has also served as a varsity and JV baseball coach.
Sasscer earned his doctorate in education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He also holds a master’s degree in school administration and a master of arts degree in teaching, also from UNC-CH. He earned a bachelor of arts in mathematics and a bachelor of arts in psychology at UNC-CH. Worth noting, Sasscer graduated valedictorian of his class at Manteo High School. And once upon a time, Sasscer, an avid bicyclist, took an 80-mile tour of the four corners of Chowan County with Dr. Jackson. Another nugget, Sasscer’s wife Amy will be teaching at White Oak Elementary.
Dedicated to education, Sasscer shared his vision for the future.
“From our belief we gift a child with hope that tomorrow can be better than today,” he said. “Education is a vehicle used to deliver every child to their biggest dreams. This moment is an opportunity to pledge my service to be a steward of education. We don’t own the title bestowed upon us, we simply care for the responsibilities associated with it in a manner that leaves the position better than we assumed it.”
Sasscer believes in that by working together, everyone benefits.
“My goals are to guard knowledge as a gift given to open doors to choice driven opportunities to nurture the relationships that serve as the heartbeat for our ability to make a difference and, simply, to champion others,” he said. ‘I believe in you. I believe in us. I charge all of us to serve passionately, ignite innovation, tend to our collaborative ties, and cheer for educational synergy! We are better together ... as stewards of excellence!”