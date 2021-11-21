Of all the seasons, fall is my closet friend.
Autumn stirs memories of my girlhood when I danced under an aged, majestic oak that was rooted deeply in the soil of my maternal grandparents’ front yard.
From my juvenile, decumbent vantage point, the oak’s lofty, rugged branches seemed to pierce the clouds.
I waltzed with the leaves as I desperately tried catch them as they cascaded to the ground.
Nathaniel Hawthorne said, “I cannot endure to waste anything so precious as autumnal sunshine by staying in the house.”
The little girl under the oak agreed with Mr. Hawthorne, and the woman into which she grew still does.
In Eastern North Carolina, the autumnal equinox of late September brings fall in name only.
We often wait until mid-October, or later, before the weather allows us to drape a sweater over our shoulders or don a jacket.
For me, autumn seems to arrive in November when the air is crisp and fresh.
November also brings Thanksgiving and its abundance.
As a nutrition educator, I would be remiss not to tell you that after you indulge in turkey and all of the trimmings, to follow the advice of Nathaniel Hawthorne and enjoy the autumnal sunshine with a brisk walk.
While good nutrition is the cornerstone of a healthy lifestyle, movement is the piece that completes the puzzle.
If you haven’t already started an exercise routine, now is the perfect time.
While your digestive system is still recovering from the Olympic worthy paces it has endured over the last few days, put on a jacket and a pair of comfortable shoes and walk out the door.
To reduce the risk of chronic disease, the United States Department of Agriculture recommends that adults get at least thirty minutes of moderate-intensity exercise every day.
Walking requires no special equipment and is considered a safe activity for most people.
(Health experts recommend speaking to your doctor before starting an exercise routine.)
Whether you choose to enjoy a stroll with visiting friends and relatives, or seek the solitude of a meditative hike, walk out the door and drink in the fabulous scenery that is fall.
Your senses will awake as the chilled air tingles your nose, reminding you that soon the crispness of fall with be replaced with the harshness of winter.
Listen to the leaves crunch under your steps.
Bathe in all the vibrant hues that only autumn can bring.
Let the aroma of burning leaves explain that bad habits can be replaced with a confidence building routine as you make strides, literally, to good health.
Soon the deciduous trees will be completely bare, and while the sturdy, green pines of Eastern North Carolina will dot our landscape with reminders of life’s richness, more effort and fortuitousness will be required of us to brave the cold outdoors.
So, the time to delight in outside activities is now.
If a walk is too mundane for you, gather your friends or family for a post-Thanksgiving game of football, basketball, or baseball.
Encourage children to enjoy the season’s glorious weather by playing Tag, Hide-And-Go-Seek or dancing with the falling leaves.
Whatever way you choose to move, don’t waste a ray of the autumnal sunshine because it will disappear as quickly as pumpkins on the front steps after Thanksgiving.