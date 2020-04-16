Say Ahhh: Country Doctor Retires After 35 Years of Service

Maybe the rest of the nation is transfixed by the latest developments arising from the coronavirus, but in Perquimans County – folks want to know more about how their neighbors are doing with the latest tidbit being the big news about Dr. Neil Denunzio’s retirement.
“He’s a funny guy,” said Ashlea White Davis of Hertford who has known the good doctor for 35 years. “Dry humor and he’s quick with a joke with many of his patients. A compassionate man, he is a caring doctor who strives to figure out problems. Truly thankful for his care and friendship.”
Under Denunzio’s care, Mary White lived to a ripe old age.
“My mother, Mary, who taught many, many students over the years, was a patient of Dr. Denunzio,” said Glenn White, also a patient of Dr. Denunzio. “He always took the time to see her for any ailment she might have had. I credit him for helping to keep her stay active over the last several years of the 104 years she lived. He brought his whole family to her 100th birthday celebration we had for her at Piney Woods Friends Meeting.”
Like mother like son, White trusts this doctor with a proven track record.
“When I came back to Perquimans County after having lived in Fayetteville for many years, Dr. Denunzio was the natural choice of a doctor for me,” he said.
A country doctor known from Bethel to Belvidere, Denunzio’s last day was Wednesday when he took down his shingle at Perquimans Medical Center after 35 years of service to the community. Though Denunzio will no longer being seeing patients, he will continue to serve as Medical Director at Albemarle Hospice.
Rather than wasting his time getting drunk on a sailboat touring the Caribbean as some folks aspire to do in retirement, Denunzio plans to spend his time visiting family and helping his daughter.
“I owe my three siblings a visit,” he said. “They have been to visit me several times but I have yet to return the favor. One of my daughters just bought a house and I have volunteered to help with any projects she and her husband have planned. I have several renovation projects at home that are waiting for me also.”
Denunzio came to Perquimans County in 1985 fresh out of three years of an Internal Medicine residency in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Denunzio had a Public-Health scholarship while in medical school and after receiving his diploma, he had to serve four years in an underserved area – a modern day medical missionary.
“As I recall, my choices back then consisted of inner-city clinics, the US prison system and Indian reservations as well as Perquimans County,” he said. “Back then, Perquimans County was deemed an underserved area, so my choice was a no-brainer. I was placed here and opened the Perquimans Medical Center and have been there since then. I started out as a solo practitioner and have remained so all these years. These days, that’s a bit of an anomaly.”
When Denunzio reflected on his long career in medicine – thousands of patients treated – he looks back with pride over time well-spent helping others.
“Practicing here has been a richly rewarding experience,” he said. “I can’t put my finger on one single most rewarding experience but my satisfaction comes from diagnosing patients appropriately and treating them so that they remain healthy. I can safely say that I have accomplished what I set out to do as a physician. Caring for people over a several year and sometimes decades long period of time was the source of my satisfaction.”
These days, Denunzio laments that the government’s role in health care has taken away some of the joy he’s had for medicine.
“These days government mandates and dealing with insurance companies have chipped away at my joy of practicing,” he said.
Denunzio has been traveling to Ecuador since 2007 to apply his skills to folks who need his help in the Southern hemisphere in this impoverished South American country with a population of more than 17 million. During Denunzio’s visit, he and his team of volunteers see over a 1,000 patients, many of who do not have regular medical care.
“At first, I went with some trepidation but it was a wonderful trip and I have been every year since then,” he said. “During the trip, we administer primary care to lots of people on a daily basis for four days straight. I don’t have to deal with insurance companies or other restrictions. It is medical care at its purest.”
For the first several years, Denunzio went solely as a volunteer but several years ago, he was asked to join the leadership team at Forest Park Church to help coordinate the trip.
“The need is great and I am blessed with certain talents that I am able to share so I keep returning,” he said. “Unfortunately, this year our trip has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.”
Being that Denunzio is a country doctor, will always be a country doctor, that demanded a question about his philosophy on making house calls, a rarity nowadays.
“As far as making house calls, I did and still do to this day, albeit very rarely,” Denunzio said. “As a matter of fact, my last house call was last Wednesday (April 8). There are certain times and in certain circumstances where patients needed to be seen but couldn’t make it to the office. It’s not a very efficient way to practice that’s why my visits were limited.”
Denunzio has seen his fair share of medical oddities – that one person who survived this or that malady.
“As far as weird stuff, once I saw a drug rep early one afternoon after he’d come from lunch in Elizabeth City,” he said. “He was beet red and wasn’t feeling well. It turns out he got a hold of some bad tuna in Elizabeth City and was suffering from Scombroid poisoning. It was not life-threatening and the person made a full recovery.”
Advances in medical science and miracles go hand in hand.
“As far as miracles, for someone that started their medical education over 40 years ago, I see things all the time that I never would’ve imagined possible due to advances in treatment,” Denunzio said. “Certain cancers like some leukemias are now entirely curable whereas 40 years ago they would be a death sentence. The treatment for multiple sclerosis has changed the face of that disease. In the 80’s AIDS/HIV was uniformly fatal but now it is totally controllable. Some HIV patients even have an imperceptible viral load which was unheard of 20 years ago. Personally, I have a patient with metastatic pancreatic cancer who has survived three years with chemotherapy. I marvel at his longevity every time I see him.”
And then there is the unknown – those stories that make doctors smile and perhaps realize that they are not alone, but assisted by the great doctor in the sky.
“Personally, as a medical student I saw one patient who had suffered an out of hospital cardiac arrest,” Denunzio said. “She was ‘coded’ and brought back as far as having vital signs but she was not responsive. I had very little hope of her waking up. I just remember the next morning when rounding on her she opened her eyes to her name and was totally recovered. That one sticks with me almost 40 years later.”
Enjoy your well-deserved retirement Dr. Denunzio! Perquimans County thanks you for your time and care.