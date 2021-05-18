HERTFORD — The State Bureau of Investigation has been asked to step in and investigate a shooting incident in Hertford Monday that sent three people to the hospital.
Hertford police Chief Edwin Roman said he didn’t have any details about the victims other than they were admitted to area hospitals. He said he asked for the SBI’s assistance because of the Hertford department’s low staffing. The department currently has three officers: Roman and two officers.
“Right now I don’t have enough officers to investigate anything,” he said Tuesday.
According to Perquimans Emergency Services, both the Hertford Police Department and the Perquimans Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the intersection of King Street and Stokes Street around 10:39 p.m. Monday following a report of multiple gunshots.
When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds, emergency services officials said. Both were transported to Vidant-Chowan Hospital in Edenton by Perquimans Emergency Medical Services. One was evaluated at the hospital while the other was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
While officers were responding to Stokes and King streets, a Perquimans sheriff’s deputy encountered a vehicle driving at an excessive speed in Hertford. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle’s driver failed to stop. A high-speed chase ensued into Perquimans County and then into Pasquotank County, emergency services said.
The vehicle finally stopped at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City, where officials determined that a third gunshot victim was a passenger in the vehicle.
A spokeswoman for the SBI said Tuesday she did not immediately have details about the incident.