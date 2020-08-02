As if this year was not crazy enough already, there are income tax consequences of the enhanced unemployment payments. As Ben Franklin wrote: “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”
The good news is that the $1,200 Economic Impact Payments are not taxable. However, unemployment benefits are subject to both federal and North Carolina income taxes, and few people elect to have taxes withheld from the payments.
The double whammy is that unemployment benefits are not “earned income” for purposes of the Earned Income Tax Credit. Lower-income taxpayers who had been laid off will have less earned income for the EITC while also having more taxable income due to unemployment benefits.
This has not been a significant problem in past years because unemployment payments were usually short-term and much lower than the wages that would have been earned. However, the extended shutdown and the $600 additional weekly unemployment benefit from the CARES Act will result in many people owing more income taxes next year.
And scammers have filed hundreds of millions of dollars in fraudulent unemployment claims. They apply in the name of someone else and the funds are direct deposited, so they never have to physically visit the unemployment office. In fact, most of these computer hackers are actually located in foreign countries. Normally such fraud is easily detected because employers are notified when a former employee files a claim for unemployment. But the chaos of the shutdown created a perfect storm because of online application processes, the extra $600 weekly benefit, the overwhelming number of new claims, and the closure of many employers.
Fortunately, this type of identity theft is relatively rare in North Carolina. The Federal Trade Commission identified five states that were hardest hit by the scam: Maine, Massachusetts, Washington, Hawaii and Rhode Island.
But if the identity theft goes undetected, victims will receive a 1099 in January showing a taxable amount, and they cannot simply ignore the form because the IRS and their state’s department of revenue will also get a copy. People need to pay close attention to tax documents that come in the mail in January, and promptly notify the Employment Security Commission of incorrect 1099s for unemployment benefits. Hopefully, only a very small number of North Carolinians will be affected.
Many small businesses participated in the Payroll Protection Program which provided loans through the Small Business Administration. The loans were intended to fund the wages and certain other expenses of small businesses so they could survive the shutdown. If the funds are used for the intended purpose, the loans will be forgiven, and the PPP loans will in effect become tax-free grants. On the flipside, the expenses paid with the funds are not tax-deductible if the PPP loan is forgiven.
People need to be especially careful during this crisis because there are many scams related to the pandemic ranging from identity theft to quack treatments. And they should plan for the income tax consequences coming next year, and set aside money for taxes if they received enhanced unemployment benefits.
Michael Worthington is a Pasquotank County resident.