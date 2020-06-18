The John A. Holmes High School Class of 2020 earned a total of $2,622,386 in college scholarships and $140,425 in scholarships given locally, for a total of $2,762,811 in scholarships.
Below is the list of students and the scholarship offers and awards they received. For those students who received scholarships from several colleges, the one the student accepted is listed first.
As of press time, recipients of the Edenton Optimist Club Luther C. Parks Scholarship and Pembroke Bass Fishing Club Scholarship were not available.
College and University Scholarships
Jacob Bass – Campbell University Presidential and Administrative On-Campus Scholarship ($24,300, one year; $97,200, four years); Baylor Academic Scholarship ($16,000, one year; $64,000 four years)
Keynaria Bazemore – William Peace Presidential Scholarship ($14,000 for one year; $56,000 for four years)
Mikayla Caroon – Western Carolina University Honors College ($1,000 for one year; $4,000 for four years); Catawba College Girls State Scholarship ($1,500; $6,000); Campbel University Scott-Ellis and On-Campus Housing scholarship ($20,800, $83,200); Regent University Academic Scholarship ($8,000, $32,000); King’s College Presidential Scholarship ($19,000, $76,000)
Josiah Carter – Campbell University Promise Scholarship & On Campus Housing Scholarship ($20,000, $80,000); Wingate Presidential Scholarship and Grant ($35,935, $142,740)
Logan Chapman – Campbell University Scott-Ellis & On-Campus Housing Scholarship ($20,200, $80,800)
Kailee Chappell – ECSU Chancellor Scholarship (full ride); Chowan University’s President Scholarship ($9,000, $36,000); NC Wesleyan College President’s Award ($18,000, $72,000); Barton College Trustee Scholar ($12,000, $48,000); UNC-Pembroke’s Provost Fellowship Award ($1,500, $1,500)
Parker Clayton – Catawba College Boys State Scholarship ($1,500, $6,000); ECU Beacon Scholarship ($1,000, $4,000)
Alex Cohoon – Chowan University Alumni and Dean’s Scholarship ($19,000, $38,000)
Brittney Coon – Eckard College ($22,000, $88,000)
Allane Dougherty – Radford University ($7,000, $28,000)
Jhasiyana Gilliam – Campbell University Scott Ellis and Administrative On-Campus Scholarship ($21,000, $84,000); Campbell University Presidential & Administrative On-Campus Scholarship ($25,300, $101,200)
Destiny Jennings – Campus University Presidential and Administrative On-Campus Scholarship ($25,300, $101,200)
Ya’Zanik Keith – Chowan University Scholarship ($6,000, $24,000)
Samantha Long – Chowan University Scholarship ($6,000, $24,000)
Christopher Meadows – Nucor Technical Academy at Shelton State Community College (Amount unknown)
Zynasha Norman – Johnson & Wales Presidential Academic Scholarship ($16,000, $64,000)
Kynagia Pailin – Chowan University Opportunity Award ($4,000, $16,000)
Shemar Patrick – Louisburg College ($3,000, $6,000)
Courtney Phelps – Campbell University Scott-Ellis and On-Campus Housing Scholarship ($19,900, $79,600)
Janae Phillips – Pheiffer University Prudden Scholarships ($14,000, $56,000)
Alexander Pryce – Wingate Presidential Scholarship and Grant ($25,000, $100,000)
Keimonte Raynor – NC Wesleyan Opportunity Award ($10,000, $40,000)
Hannah Rose – UNC-Asheville Pisgah Scholarship ($5,000, $20,000); UNC-Asheville Provost Scholar ($3,000, $12,000); Trevecca Nazarene University from Camp Electric ($40,000, $40,000)
Mitjonta Stanley – Bishop Opportunity Award and Scholarship ($14,540, $58,160)
Caroline Stoltz – Meredith College’s Impact Scholarship ($22,000, $88,000)
Kaelly Styons – Salem College Grant and Scholarships ($27,963, $111,852)
Nah-Turie Ward – Campbell University Scott-Ellis & On-Campus Housing Scholarship ($18,500, $74,000)
Ervin White – Methodist University Opportunity Grant ($18,000, $72,000); Campbell University Scott-Ellis and On-Campus Housing Scholarship ($18,400, $73,600); ECSU Campus Scholarship ($2,500, $2,500); Liberty University Champion Award and Book Scholarship ($1,600, $1,600); St. Augustine’s Scholarship ($5,540, $5,540); University of District of Columbia Presidential Scholarship ($5,348, $21,934)
Riddick White — UNC-Charlotte Chancellor’s Scholarship ($1,500, $1,500)
Faelynn Williams – UNC-Charlotte Chancellot’s Scholarship ($1,500, $1,500); UNC-Charlotte Honors Program Scholarship ($1,500, $1,500)
Kristen Williams – Campbell University presidential and Administrative On-Campus Scholarship ($21,500, $86,000)
Bobby Wilson – Barton College John J. Harper Scholar ($9,000, $36,000); NC Wesleyan Opportunity Award ($10,000, $40,000)
Locally awarded scholarships
Jacob Bass – Coach McGree Scholarship ($1,000, $1,000); Edenton Kiwanis Club Scholarship ($1,000, $1,000); COVID-19 Can’t Stop Us Scholarship ($250, $250)
Ethan Blount – Leadership Academy Scholarship ($250, $250)
Emily Brabble – Sisters of Strength Scholarship ($200, $200); COVID19 Can’t Stop Us Scholarship ($500, $500)
Lilly Bunch – NC Potato Festival Scholarship ($500, $500); Willie Love Morgan and Charles Henry Shaw Scholarship ($275, $275); John A. Holmes LEO Club ($500, $500); Edenton Kiwanis Club Scholarship ($1,000, $1,000); Katherine G. Shook Master Gardener Scholarship ($1,000, $1,000); Ryland Ruritan Club Scholarship ($600, $600); BB&T Scholarship ($1,000, $1,000)
Benson Byrum – Chowan County Farm Bureau Scholarship ($500, $500): RM “Pete” Thompson Scholarship ($1,000, $1,000); Chowan County Fair Scholarship ($300, $300)
Connor Byrum – Chowan County Farm Bureau Scholarship ($500, $500)
Kailee Chappell – Ryland Ruritan Club Scholarship ($600, $600); Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce Scholarship ($500, $500)
Logan Chapman – Margaret Smithson Memorial Scholarship ($200, $200); Marine Corps Scholarship Fund ($2,500, $2,500)
Alex Cohoon – Jack Evans Memorial Scholarship ($1,000, $1,000)
Brittney Coon – Sallie Southall Scholarship ($1,000, $1,000); Edenton Kiwanis Club Scholarship ($1,000, $1,000)
Parker Clayton – Edenton baptist LE Griffin Scholarship ($500, $500)
Allane Dougherty – Edenton Kiwanis Club Scholarship ($1,000, $1,000); Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce Scholarship ($500, $500)
Jhasiyana Gilliam – Rotary Cup Scholarship ($4,500, $4,500); Golden Leaf ($3,000, $12,000); Jim and Deanna Chesson Female Scholar Athlete ($500, $500); John A. Holmes LEO Club ($500, $500); Willie Bradshaw Memorial Scholarship ($750, $750); Edenton Homeboys, Inc. Scholarship ($500, $500); Mildred Lewis Jordan Memorial Science Scholarship ($500, $500); Helen P. Robinson Scholarship ($350, $350); Luther H. Butler NC Baptists ($2,500, $2,500)
Kenan Harrell – Robert & Eula Beasley Scholarship ($1,500, $1,500); Edenton Lions Club ($1,000, $1,000); Mediacom Scholarship ($1,000, $1,000)
Ethan Hughson – BB&T Scholarship ($1,000, $1,000)
Desirae Hunter – Steve Mayo Edenton Homeboys Inc. ($500, $500)
Diamond Jennings – Victor Bell Scholarship ($20,000, $20,000)
Brianna Miles – Edenton Kiwanis Club Scholarship ($1,000, $1,000); Sisters of Strength Scholarship ($200, $200); Edenton Homeboys Inc. Scholarship ($500, $500); Teen Court Award
Alexander Pryce – Robert & Eula Beasley Scholarship ($1,500, $1,500)
Hannah Rose – SECU People Helping People Scholarship ($2,500, $10,000); DAR Margaret Holmes Scholarship ($500, $500); Sisters of Strength Scholarship ($200, $200); George and Alex Memorial Scholarship ($5,000, $5,000)
Samantha Soto – Jack Evans Memorial Scholarship ($1,000, $1,000)
Mitjonta Stanley – Bill Billings ($300, $300); Steve Mayo Edenton Homeboys Inc. Scholarship ($500, $500)
Ervin White – Annie Lee Chesnutt Scholarship ($600, $600); C. Pate Foundation Scholarship ($500, $500); Spoken-4 Communications ($2,000, $2,000); COVID19 Can’t Stop Us Scholarship ($250, $250)
Riddick White – Ryland Ruritan Club Scholarship ($600, $600); Josie Ruth Wheeler Carr Scholarship ($3,000, $12,000); Damasco Lopez Engineering Scholarship at UNC-Charlotte ($950, $950); Mitchener Science Cup
Ryan White – Owen and Joan Maxwell Male Scholar Athlete ($500, $500)
Kristen William – Bro Bonner Memorial Scholarship ($200, $200)
Faelynn Williams – Rebecca Bunch Memorial Scholarship ($500, $500); NC Teaching Fellows Scholarship ($8,250, $33,000); Carsons Scholar ($1,000, $1,000); Hoby Academic Allstar Award
Bobby Wilson Jr. – Edenton Homeboys Inc. Scholarship ($500, $500); Henry Overton Coach “O” Scholarship ($250, $250)