Scholarship Created to Honor Johnson's Service

The Annette Johnson Perseverance Scholarship will be awarded for the first time in June 2021.
Johnson’s family and friends established the scholarship to honor her memory and dedication to the local school district. Johnson, 61, passed away Sept. 10 at her residence.
She was a dedicated public school employee of Perquimans County Schools for 28 years. During that time, she served as a school nutrition worker, bus driver and Custodian. Annette worked diligently in all positions, earning a position as the front desk receptionist at the Office of the Superintendent in 2016 to culminate her career.
Johnson’s children, Brianne Green and her brother Brian, spoke of their mother’s commitment to the school system.
“Our mother was born and raised in Perquimans County. She had lived here all of her life. She took pride in working for the Perquimans County School System,” Green said. “She served over 25 years with this school district working in the cafeteria, as well as doing custodial work and driving buses. She finally got a job as a receptionist at the Board of Education and she couldn’t be happier.”
Brian added, “She loved her job and the people she worked with. She had an impact on whoever she came across no matter who it was that walked into the office. I loved hearing her stories whenever she came home from work about who she talked to/ who she got to meet that day. She was so happy and full of life. I’ve never met anyone who loved their job as much as she did.”
The scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior of Perquimans County High School who has persevered despite challenges in his/her life and who has been accepted and will attend a Historically Black College or University.
Donations can be made to the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, PO Box 337, Hertford, NC 27944, earmarking the check Annette Johnson Fund.
“My brother and I came up with the idea of this scholarship to help students who have persevered through challenges they’ve encountered through their life no matter how big or small,” Green said. “We all know that tuition can be a burden and this scholarship is geared towards alleviating some of that burden placed on families. We want to help a student attending an HBCU because my brother and I both graduated from North Carolina A&T State University and she was very proud of us for that.”