Scholarship Honors Memory of Devoted Teacher

A new memorial scholarship has been established in recognition of Peggy B. Griffin and her commitment and dedication as a middle school mathematics teacher.
Peggy passed away in 2014, following a battle with cancer. The Perquimans County Schools Foundation will manage the scholarship, with the first award being offered to a 2021 graduate of Perquimans High School.
“Mrs. Griffin touched many lives during her 30+ years as an educator. Her compassion for students, colleagues and all that she came in contact with made her a favorite of all. Her constant smile, pleasant personality and supportive demeanor were qualities that made her so loved,” said Brenda Lassiter, Foundation executive director.
The Peggy Boyce (B.) Griffin Educator Scholarship is a new scholarship made available to graduating PCHS seniors for the first time in 2021. The family of Peggy B. Griffin sponsors this $1,000 scholarship.
Griffin was an extraordinary educator for 33 years, serving Perquimans County Schools for 23 of those years where she wore many hats, but had a special love with mathematics. Her passion for people and helping others elevated her from just being a teacher to being a great educator. She didn’t just care about the students she taught, but anyone who came to know her.
Griffin earned numerous awards and recognitions including Teacher of the Year for Perquimans County Schools, Region I Middle School Association Teacher of the Year and national board certification.
Griffin’s love and dedication to making a difference continued right up until she lost her battle with Cancer in 2014.
Griffin’s family want to honor her legacy through continuing to provide support to what she was called to do in this life, teaching and giving it forward to help others.
Guidelines:
1. Preference will be given to male students expressing financial need (as there is a disparity of male educators, but all applicants will be considered in the event of no qualifying males).
2. Applicants must be Interested in earning a degree in Mathematics or any field of education, with the ultimate goal of becoming an educator.
3. Applicants must have a GPA of 3.0 or higher and have no discipline referrals.
Donations to this scholarship can be made to Perquimans County Schools Foundation, PO Box 337, Hertford, NC 27944 (earmark check Peggy B. Griffin Scholarship) or give on line at PayPal.