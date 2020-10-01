School Board Approves Plan A

Perquimans Board of Education approved plans to move K-5 to Plan A with the option for families to continue remote learning under Plan C beginning the week of October 19th which marks the beginning of the second nine week grading period.
Plan A will follow the same health and safety procedures as Plan B with social distancing recommended but not required in classrooms and on buses.
“Every attempt will continue to be made to social distance students as much as possible while requiring health screenings, masks, and disinfection procedures,” Superintendent Tanya Turner said. “The move to Plan A will enable our school system to make several modifications to better serve our children.”
Plan A requires important safety protocols for students, staff and teachers. Details about the plans and safety protocols are online in the Strong Schools NC Public Health Toolkit.
Beginning the week of October 19th,
1. 5th grade will return to HGS.
2. 7th and 8th grade will return to PCMS.
3. K-5 buses will be able to accommodate two children per seat if needed.
4. 6-12 buses are still required to have one child per seat.
5. Each week, Monday will continue to be a full day of face to face learning for grades 9-12 only. K-8 will be remote. Tuesday and Wednesday will be a full day of face to face for K-8 and a modified schedule of 9:30-1:30 for 9-12. Thursday and Friday will be a full day of face to face for K-8 and remote for 9-12.
Parents can continue to opt for Plan C K-12 if that is a better option for their family.
The school system has also collaborated with Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) regarding this recommendation to ensure this plan is a safe and practical move for our school district.
“The data supports this plan and increasing the face to face time for all of our students is a positive move towards what is best for all children,” Turner said. “The school system recognizes that the success of Plan B and our future success in Plan A is due to the hard work and dedication of our teachers and staff, the strong support of our families, and the guidance given to us by ARHS.”
Governor Roy Cooper announced on Sept. 17 that North Carolina elementary school grades Kindergarten through 5th grade may now choose plan A for operations as soon as October 5. All school districts will be able to select the plan that works best for their district.
While Plan A is an available option, it may not be the right choice for every student. Cooper encouraged remote learning options for them and their families.
“We are able to open this option because most North Carolinians have doubled down on our safety and prevention measures and stabilized our numbers,” Cooper said. “The number one opening priority during this pandemic has been our schools, and our continuing progress in fighting the spread of this virus is allowing us to do more.”