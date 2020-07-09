LEO Club members receive scholarships
The John A. Holmes LEO Club presented Lilly Bunch and Jhasiyana Gilliam each with a LEO Scholarship. Bunch was the president for 2019-2020, while Gilliam was the vice president.
Bunch plans to attend College of the Albemarle, while Gilliam plans to attend Campbell University.
Rachel O’Kelley is the John A. Holmes LEO Club Staff Adviser. Lion Frances Jordan of the Rocky Hock Lions Club is the John A. Holmes LEO Club Adviser.
COA to host virtual enrollment town halls
College of The Albemarle will host a series of virtual town hall sessions through Zoom to answer questions for students who are planning to enroll for the fall semester.
The sessions will focus on starting your college education at COA, plans for bringing students back onto campus and guidelines to be implemented to keep everyone safe, and how to register and receive help in paying for your education.
A session for prospective adult students will be held at 6 p.m. today, June 9.
Sessions for prospective career and College Promise students will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, and Thursday, July 16.
To register, visit www.albemarle.edu/calendar then click on the Town Hall session you would like to attend.