School Foundation Gives PCHS Band a Boost

According to a grant application received by the School Foundation, the PCMS and PCHS bands do not own any “band chairs”.
Chairs currently being used by students are an accumulation of mismatched cafeteria chairs collected over the years. Some chairs are very heavy, most are uncomfortable and chairs cannot be stacked for space efficiency.
The Foundation recently approved the request for $1,200 to purchase band chairs for the high school’s performing band. The original request was for more chairs, however, the Foundation only approved funding of chairs needed immediately for the high school students.
Brenda Lassiter, executive director of the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, said the Band Boosters and Band Director will continue to seek other funding through grants like Albemarle Community Trust and North Carolina Community Foundation in an effort to fully fund number of chairs needed for the middle school band and for expected growth of both band programs.
“The Foundation Board felt it was most important to fund at the high school level because of their (students) community outreach and performances in events like parades, Memorial Day, Veteran’s Day and National Day of Prayer events,” Lassiter said. “They are always willing to participate and provide entertainment throughout our community.”
According to Foundation President Antoine Moore, the School Foundation doesn’t typically fund band projects because there is an active Booster Club but the Board voted to support this request because of the mobility of the band chairs as they stack 18 high and are on rolling racks, which makes for easy transportation when students are performing in the community, the chairs support proper posture which is needed to maximize breath support for performance, and finally, the new chairs are identical and provide a much more professional atmosphere and performance.
Any organizations, businesses or individuals interested in assisting with this project may send checks to the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, PO Box 337, Hertford, NC and earmark funds for band program.