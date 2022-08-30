camden first day school 2

Natalie Gilkinson, 7, is welcomed to her first day of first grade at Grandy Primary School by school speech pathologist Julie Brothers (right), Monday morning.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools did not experience the kinds of transportation delays many had feared based on driver shortages and related complications.

ECPPS Superintendent Keith Parker said Tuesday that school bus routes on Monday ran much better than last year and also better than school officials had been expecting, even as late as last week.