Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools did not experience the kinds of transportation delays many had feared based on driver shortages and related complications.
ECPPS Superintendent Keith Parker said Tuesday that school bus routes on Monday ran much better than last year and also better than school officials had been expecting, even as late as last week.
“We had a wonderful start to our school year on Monday,” Parker said.
The school district was able to hire a number of drivers in the last days before school started, which meant the driver shortage in ECPPS was not as severe as had been anticipated.
ECPPS officials notified parents last week that the driver shortage could prevent students from having a spot on a bus route at the start of the school year if they had not registered for bus transportation by last spring’s deadline.
However, Parker did tell the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education at last week’s meeting that 20 bus drivers were still needed.
At deadline the exact number of drivers still needed had not been confirmed by The Daily Advance, but school officials had reported that it was far fewer than last week.
Parker said Tuesday that enrollment across the district was up more than 260 students from last year. On Monday, total enrollment for ECPPS was 4,475, compared to 4,210 on last year’s first day of school. That’s 265 more students this year than last.
ECPPS also is offering an early morning math tutoring program at elementary schools that have early bus arrivals due to the transportation challenges. Funded by a state grant, the program offers math instruction before the start of school for students who arrive on the early bus.
Other area school districts also reported that things went smoothly on the first day of school.
Camden County Schools Superintendent said the district had no transportation delays of major concern as classes resumed this week.
“We had a very smooth opening thanks to the hard work of our staff both in school buildings and at the central office,” Ferrell said. “There are always some delays with transportation on the first few days of school, but I think things went very well considering that.”
Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner was also upbeat about the first day of school.