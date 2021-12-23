WILLIAMSTON - Martin County Schools is considering revising their School Uniform Policy after members of the community spoke against the policy during public comments at the November board meeting.
MCS sent out a survey concerning feedback about school uniforms via email, social media, and their website. The survey, open to parents, students, and staff, was open from Nov. 22-Dec. 3.
The results were presented to the board at the Dec. 4 meeting.
A total of 1,463 people responded. Superintendent David Fonseca said the survey was designed so people could only respond once.
Director of Student Service Clay Wagner said the number of respondents to the survey was the highest he remembers of any MCS survey.
Public Information Officer Sarah Stalls said, “We consider it very successful in that respect.”
Eighty percent of respondents indicated they were not in favor of the current uniform policy.
One of the questions asked was, “If the board were to modify the dress code policy, are you in favor of students having some sort of appearance standards that would prohibit things such as: profanity on clothing, ripped and revealing clothing, bedroom shoes at school, underwear exposed, etc.?” Eighty-six percent responded, “yes.”
Concerning whether sweatshirts with hoods, or hoodies, should be allowed in the building, 73 percent of respondents said, “yes”; 18.8 percent responded, “it did not matter”; and 7.8 percent said, “no.”
When asked if the board were to modify the school uniform policy, what would be their preference, 57.8 percent voted to eliminate the policy; 23.7 percent voted to keep the policy and 37.9 percent voted for making uniforms optional.
Another question — regarding whether families had trouble securing uniforms for their child — 51.8 percent said they had; 48.5 percent said they had not.
Respondents were asked if they thought uniforms had an impact on student discipline. Sixty mine percent said uniforms did not; 13 percent said they felt uniforms did impact discipline; 17 percent said they had no opinion.
Voters were also asked if they felt uniform improved school safety. Sixty-six and a half people said they did not feel uniforms improved safety; 12 percent said uniforms did improve safety; and 21 percent did not have an opinion.
A draft of recommended policy changes was presented to the board, but no vote was taken.
Chairman Heath said the board would have a work session in January and the uniform policy would be discussed then.