The first week of school is in the books for most of Pasquotank County’s school-age children. To claim any measure of success for the week would have to admit a lowered standard from the goals of any other year.
With multiple missteps, technical issues and general confusion among all concerned, the start of the school year resulted in frustration and a lack of confidence in this system and overall approach to remote learning. I believe most people, if they were making an honest evaluation, would declare: “We are in a public education crisis.”
I sound this alarm as a lifelong proponent of public education. I understand the benefits of providing so many individuals the ability to move from beneath the poverty line and to reach toward the great heights of wealth and success. I believe that robust, healthy and competitive public education brings long-lasting benefits to persons of all demographics. It also has the ability to positively affect every individual in the community. Most public school districts may be facing a drastic restructuring as a consequence of the pandemic response.
From the threat of losing funding streams to having to plan for a safe return to the classroom, there is no shortage of challenges for public schools. On the other side, I think most parents will sit down at some point and do some real soul searching. They’ll ask: What am I doing to myself and my child? Are there better options out there that fit our life and lifestyle? Am I working this hard for grades that won’t count again? What if they do count? Leaving out the question of the curriculum being taught (one of the most commonly heard arguments for the movement away from the public schools) the formats for instruction and schedule have now become a differentiating factor among private, public and charter schools in the region.
Given what I’ve seen so far, the local public schools should be worried, both in the near term and long term, about their decision to stay with remote instruction, especially for the younger grades. I don’t think many parents appreciate the distinctions flaunted between remote learning and homeschooling. If any do, they’re apt to point out certain conveniences the homeschoolers have over the remote-learners and the schedules imposed by the district.
Many districts honestly recognize the demands of remote learning and the schedule conflict of the instructional time, and are allowing teachers with children of their own to bring them into the schools (where no other children are allowed). Still other districts, recognizing the conflict, have hired staff to watch, oversee and tend to the children of their workforce during the school day. Other options, all of them, are on the table for many other working parents.
Parents are already withdrawing in alarming numbers to pursue either private or public charter school options. Many of these schools offer some form of in-class instructional time for young children.
In the local area, private schools boast enrollments never seen before. The local charter school also has record enrollment and is closing in on becoming the largest individual school in the county.
These parents won’t just leave the public schools for a few weeks or a semester. Many will make the move for good, allowing their children to establish or strengthen new relationships with other students and faculty. And this is happening all over our great state and country.
Within the state, the push for school choice, vouchers and allotments to private schools will continue to grow and gain traction. Parents will take the funding from the schools with each child that leaves. I think they make a strong argument to be able to bring those funds wherever they land.
That may be the shift that is needed to ensure public education adapts and stays competitive and relevant in the future. If not, the widening of the education gap, which is already underway, will be hastened by the reaction to the pandemic.
Students need to get back into the classroom. With good planning and execution, I don’t believe we can do that too soon. We should offer remote learning to students in the higher grades, but understand that this region lacks the infrastructure that allows all residents to have broadband access, so remote really is not a viable option for some.
We can offer remote learning in the lower grades, but offer an in-classroom option for students who either will excel in that type of environment or who need to establish the relationships and skills prior to any remote situation.
All the data show in-class instruction is the best environment for the academic success and social well-being of our children, especially the youngest. Parents understand that and will continue to do what’s best for their child’s development.
We need to make sure public education and our local school district remain focused on what is best for our children. So, I ask: How are the children?
Sean Lavin is a Pasquotank County commissioner.