Elizabeth City State University has been awarded a $126,000 grant that campus officials say will help boost efforts to help student victims of sexual violence.
According to Lucretia Banks, ECSU’s Title IX coordinator, the grant from the N.C. Governor’s Crime Commission will help create a “safe haven” for victims to talk to victim advocates and receive assistance navigating the court system.
“If a student or survivor goes to court, the victim advocate can assist them,” Banks said.
The new resource center is a collaboration between ECSU, Mid-Atlantic Christian University and College of The Albemarle. The three campuses will coordinate on a plan providing initiatives on sexual violence prevention and awareness. They’ll also deliver a coordinated response to victims of sexual violence, Banks said.
“The partnership will allow each institution to combine resources and share space for student training, victim advocacy and survivor resources,” she said.
MACU and COA will also provide technical assistance and support for the safe haven’s operations. They’ll also inform and encourage student victims to seek out its services.
As Title IX Office coordinator, Banks works with campus and community partners to provide victims of sexual violence with necessary assistance and education. Campus partners in the effort include the P.A.C.E. Center, Student Counseling, Student Health Services and campus police.
Assisting Banks is former ECSU police officer Eric Poyner, who was appointed campus Title IX investigator last July. Poyner assists with investigations of any incidents of sexual violence reported on campus.
Dr. Gary Brown, vice chancellor for the division of student affairs, said he’s pleased the campus’s Title IX Office is now staffed with both a full-time coordinator and an investigator.
He said Banks and Poyner both have undergone “extensive training” to assist students.
“The commitment of this office is important,” he said. “The work supports both women and men students. Ms. Banks and Mr. Poyner do a really good job running this office and taking the complaints that come in and following up with them.”
According to Banks, victims of sexual violence might be hesitant to talk about the crime. They may, she says, tell close friends or family, but reporting the crime may be difficult for them.
“It’s important for them to understand that, yes, ECSU is here for you and we have the resources on campus,” she said.
The resource center will help ensure students have anonymity and can talk privately, in a safe and secure space.
The campus’s Title IX Office was relocated to the Division of Student Affairs two years ago. Brown said the move was strategic, allowing for development of more resources and collaborations with campus departments, especially those that interact with students.
“Our development of the resources and the work is designed to help students be positive and good citizens,” he said.