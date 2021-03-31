The COVID-19 pandemic obviously caused a lot of disruptions over the past year, but none probably as wide-reaching as to K-12 education.
After Gov. Roy Cooper announced the closing of schools in March 2020, schools were forced to quickly adapt from in-person classes to remote learning, then to a mix of in-person and remote learning, and now — following an agreement by Cooper and state legislators — to the potential for a full return to in-person classes in all grades.
While those changes may seem dizzying, area education officials say they were also instructive, teaching lessons that will be helpful as they chart a new course for schools in the coming years.
To ensure Edenton-Chowan Schools students continued to receive an education after schools were closed, district officials had middle and high school students switch to remote learning using district-issued Chromebooks. The district issued lessons in paper packets to elementary school students. To make sure students who depended on school lunches still received them, the district deployed its fleet of school buses to carry meals into neighborhoods.
During the summer of 2020, the district adopted a hybrid learning system that included both in-person and remote classes, and gave parents the option of choosing which was best for their child. The district’s two elementary schools began offering both in-person learning five days a week and a remote option, while the district’s middle and high schools offered a hybrid of in-person and virtual instruction, as well as virtual learning.
Superintendent Michael Sasscer said the pandemic forced the district to take a hard look at what it could control and what it couldn’t, and then choose the best response possible.
“For teachers, it’s our instructional practices,” Sasscer said, referring to what the district decided it could control. “I think to gain confidence and really to seize control of this moment in time, it was recognizing the need to embrace the digital world. What may have been choice in years prior, now all of a sudden became necessity.”
He commended Edenton-Chowan teachers for fully embracing the new digital tools for teaching online and combining them with what they were already doing in the classroom to give students the best chance to be successful under difficult circumstances.
“I think our teachers approached this moment with a can-do spirit,” Sasscer said. “I think synchronous learning or synchronous teaching is a wonderful example of that can-do spirit.”
He said teachers provided a “great model of resiliency,” and it seems to have rubbed off on students.
“Students are plugging in and engaging with classmates who are either face-to-face or in virtual relationships,” he said. “You can walk into a classroom and it feels like a voice is coming from the sky, because a remote learner will interject and share a thought or ask a question to the teacher. It’s really been this wonderful metamorphosis into this fluid and seamless environment where kids are learning both in brick and mortar and at home.”
Like the Edenton-Chowan Schools, the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools was able to move to remote learning quickly after schools were closed. According to spokeswoman Tammy Sawyer, students in grades 3-12 already had Chromebooks or iPads issued by the district while students pre-K through second grade could get a remote-learning device upon request. All students were issued a device at the start of the current school year last August, she said.
While the district encountered some challenges, it also realized some successes, Sawyer said. Several technology applications were implemented to improve online learning for students and staff.
One thing that helped teachers do their jobs better were increased opportunities for professional development.
“Very purposeful professional development on technology and technological resources has ... strengthen(ed) the ability of all teachers to teach in a hybrid environment,” said Tanya Turner, superintendent of Perquimans County Schools. “You will find teachers teaching students through in-person instruction while also those students who are remote simultaneously. It is pretty amazing to watch and to see students at home still included in the classroom community.”
One educational practice that actually improved because of the pandemic was teacher collaboration. While Perquimans teachers have long collaborated, the practice has become more focused and detailed at all grade levels, Turner said.
Teachers worked together to build a “common learning management system” prior to the return to in-person classes in August, she said. The system became necessary because some students were choosing to remain remote learners and teachers wanted to ensure all students had the same access to lessons.
“Students in all classrooms are receiving the same instruction regardless of the teacher because of the close collaboration, purposeful planning, and intentional sharing of resources,” Turner said.
Because remote learning also required parents to play a larger role in their child’s education, ECPPS also held a number of technology-related information sessions for parents.
“We added a new communication tool, ParentSquare, which is a district and schoolwide communication platform,” Sawyer said. “Additionally, our technology department implemented a technology help desk to provide additional support to parents throughout the day and after hours. The online help desk allowed parents to use a chat feature or to speak with technology team members for assistance.”
ECPPS also constantly sought feedback from both parents and staff to learn what was working about remote learning and what wasn’t, and then make changes, Sawyer said.
One of the key challenges to teaching students remotely is access to consistent internet. Chowan County, like much of rural North Carolina, contains areas where it’s hard or close to impossible to get reliable internet access. Because of the pandemic, the district had to find a way to bring the classroom to students who were learning remotely.
While the school district made WiFi available in school parking lots through its “park and learn” program, several community partnerships also helped by offering spaces where students could connect to the internet.
“I think we have a community that’s incredibly caring, a community that’s resourceful, and a community that is willing to go all in to address a problem,” Sasscer said. “It was a combination of the community saying here’s what’s available, and here’s what we can make available to the school system, and the school system asking this is what we need. ... It’s just a great partnership.”
Like Chowan County, Perquimans County also struggles with access to the internet. The Perquimans County Schools surveyed parents and discovered 30% of families struggle with internet connectivity issues. The district responded by purchasing internet hot spots and providing them to families who needed one.
But with some students still living in Wi-Fi “deserts,” community partners also stepped in to help, Turner said. Inteli-Port, an internet provider in Hertford, established multiple internet connection points across the county, setting them up everywhere from churches to campgrounds. The full list of connection points for students was then published online.
“Though some of the communication practices have been in place prior to COVID, the intentional efforts to make (internet) connections were more purposeful and deliberate given the urgency of the time,” Turner said.
Like Sasscer, Turner credited community support for helping schools navigate the pandemic.
“The community support has been so overwhelmingly positive, it can do nothing but lift you up,” she said in an interview with ednc.org.
One lesson Edenton-Chowan Schools has learned from the pandemic is the power of choice and how an individualized approach to learning better serves students.
“I think when the face coverings come off, choices are still going to be present and personalization is still going to be a desired outcome of what we can achieve with virtual instruction,” Sasscer said.
“I think it’s hard to envision a path forward that’s grounded by the past,” he continued. “So to say we may go back to something, I think we’d rather say, ‘What do we learn from in the path that can be taken into the future? And what does that future look like?’ I think choices going to be present.”
Sasscer sees endless possibilities from a new education model that includes remote learning if staff have an open mind.
“I do think we’ve got some creative individuals,” he said. “We have those who want to innovate and design a new way of public education. So I do think there’s an opportunity here to begin those conversations.”
Sawyer also sees remote instruction being a tool for school districts moving forward, particularly when schools are forced to close for inclement weather or other reasons.
“The ability to teach and learn remotely will benefit schools and families moving forward,” she said. “ECPPS is currently exploring virtual learning opportunities for the 2021-22 school year.”
Turner also is optimistic about the future.
“We will continue to strive for improvement as we work through the pandemic,” she said. “We have learned many lessons that will allow us to be even more effective once school life returns to normal.”